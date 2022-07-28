ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
