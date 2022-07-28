Jury sends message to Charter with $7 billion verdict over murder of customer

arstechnica.com
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
Judge sentences Mississippi woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband
A Pelahatchie woman who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Jessica Leeann Sledge to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised probation, and fined her $1,000.
Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has dropped its case against a Black man whose severe beating before his arrest in 2019 led to criminal charges and lawsuits against a state trooper. A traffic violation and charges of resisting an officer had been hanging over Aaron Bowman for two years....
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Former New York State Supreme Court justice sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice and a former Democratic power broker from western New York were sentenced to prison on Thursday for their roles in a bribery scheme, which authorities say influenced judicial decisions and official appointments. G. Steven Pigeon, the ex-chairman of the...
WIS-TV
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man was sentenced for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot Friday. According to prosecutors with the United States Department of Justice, Elliot Bishai has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading in a Capitol building.
fox4news.com
Spectrum ordered to pay murder victim’s family more than $7B
DALLAS - The company known as Spectrum Cable in Texas was ordered by a Dallas County jury to pay the family of a woman more than $7 billion after an employee killed her in her home. The jury found Spectrum Cable or Charter Communications liable in the stabbing death of...
The Post and Courier
SC juvenile justice agency security problems linger after civil rights settlement
COLUMBIA — As South Carolina’s troubled and understaffed juvenile justice agency tries to turn around after a federal civil rights case and calls to reform, security remains a problem at its Columbia facilities. Just a few months after the state Department of Juvenile Justice agreed with federal watchdogs...
Texas couple accused of stealing identities of two dead infants
Federal prosecutors said a Texas man and his wife who moved to Hawaii were accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants and were able to use the fake identities for decades. Prosecutors said the man was even able to join the U.S. Coast Guard.
wnctimes.com
Over 90 Arrested in Crime Reduction Operation NC and SC
Charlotte -- More than 91 people have been apprehended as a consequence of a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault,. sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and firearms offences. The enforcement operation that was disclosed July...
Salt Lake City murder suspect arrested in California following standoff
A suspect allegedly connected to the 2019 murder of a Salt Lake City woman was arrested following a standoff in California on Thursday.
WJCL
'Threat to the southeast': Investigation alleges widespread corruption at Georgia federal prison
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A recent investigation into an Atlanta federal prison deemed the prison so bad that it is a threat to the entire southeast region. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff headed the investigation and uncovered some of the prison's "systematic failures." Such as the prison being overrun by rats, and in order to deal with the problem, the prison allowed stray cats to come in and eat the rats. He also mentioned that out of the prison's 253 prison cameras, only 142 worked. As well as the prison's continual problem of turning a blind eye to drugs entering the facility and leaving the facility. And also the large amounts of tunnels around the prison where prisoners would continually escape from.
HuffPost
Feds: Hawaii Man Tried To Post Bail Using $1.2 Million In Fake Checks
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of using counterfeit bank checks totaling $1.2 million to try to bail three people out of a jail has been arrested and ordered held without bail, according to court records. Samuela Tuikolongahau Jr. was detained by federal authorities on Monday. A U.S....
WBTV
Man facing eviction despite accepted application for rental assistance
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - For weeks, WBTV has been telling you about the sticker shock of people struggling to pay rent in the Carolinas. A viewer reached out to WBTV about South Carolina promising financial assistance and then, not giving it to him. Now, he is left scrambling to...
Beto says, "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott’s extreme, dangerous policies."
Two Images from WikiCommons images combined by the author. "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott's extreme dangerous policies." Beto O'Rourke. Today was Day 10 on Beto O'Rourkes 49 day drive across Texas. The Democrat nominee for Texas Governor made campaign stops in the towns of Palestine, Longview, and Lufkin, where he was met by large fans at his town hall meetings.
WHEC TV-10
Businesses on the hook for NYS’s unemployment loan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Businesses across New York are learning that they’re not just on the hook for a loan that New York State took out from the federal government to cover unemployment claims during the pandemic but for the interest on the loan too. Letters have started going out to businesses from the NYS Department of Labor letting them know about a surcharge they’ll have to pay by the end of September to cover the cost of interest on the more than $8 billion loan.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students
A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."
