Google Pixel Buds Pro
These are Google's best Pixel Buds yet, but Apple's 'Pro' earbuds still win in the long run. While the Pixel Buds Pro are $20 more than what we got two years ago, the 2022 version is much improved. Active noise cancellation and the refined sound quality are equally impressive, and well worth the extra money. As long as Google can deliver spatial audio quickly and it works well, the only thing lacking is call quality, which may not be a dealbreaker for you.
From Ryzen 5 3600 to 5800X3D: The Big Upgrade
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We've already looked at the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in detail, from our day-one review to numerous comparisons with other high-end AMD and Intel processors, but still missing from all of that has been older Ryzen 5 parts, parts that many of you are still using.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 official renders leak ahead of reveal
Something to look forward to: We're just under two weeks away from Samsung's unveiling of its next foldable phones—the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4—but it seems official renders of the devices have already leaked. As previously rumored, the phones' designs don't appear to have changed much, if at all, though the biggest differences might not be obvious from the images.
Modder turns toilet into a fully functional gaming PC
In brief: Smartphones, handheld game consoles and even laptops have made it possible to play high-end games from virtually anywhere. Still, some desire outrageously impractical purpose-built machines to accomplish similar tasks. This is one such story. YouTuber Basically Homeless recently transformed a toilet into a gaming PC, that way he...
Razer says sorry and offers $10 discount code for keyboard packaging typo
Facepalm: Do you own a Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro mechanical keyboard or the tenkeyless model? If so, take a close look at the box for a typo that could net you a $10 discount code for the company's store. Razer has apologized for the mistake, something that many people either don't care about or didn't even notice in the first place.
Intel Arc A380 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After much anticipation, we're finally getting our first look at Intel's first generation discrete GPU, the Arc 3 A380. This will be Intel's most entry-level offering in the Alchemist lineup, expected to cost somewhere between $120 to $130, which will make it the most affordable new graphics card on the market today.
Samsung tests smartphone feature that hides your data from repair shops
In a nutshell: Samsung is experimenting with a new feature in South Korea called "repair mode." As the name suggests, it's a special setting that you can toggle on when you take your phone in for repairs that protects your data from nosy repair technicians. Now that Samsung has pointed...
Google delays Chrome cookie phase-out to 2024
Why it matters: Google has long been working on an alternative to cookies that splits the difference between user privacy and advertising revenue. However, the company needs more time before totally replacing third-party cookies in Chrome. Fortunately, public testing for Google's new initiative will start soon. On Tuesday, Google announced...
Intel moves 6th through 10th generation CPUs to legacy graphics driver support
What just happened? Effective immediately, Intel is winding down game driver support for older iGPUs. Integrated graphics aren't meant for serious performance, but recent ones can run many of today's popular games, including the ones whose support Intel is downgrading. This week, Intel announced that active software support is now...
Sega says Genesis Mini 2 will have "one-tenth" the supply of the original
In a nutshell: Sega earlier this year announced it would be launching a follow-up to its original Genesis Mini retro console. The new mini will be based on the Genesis Model 2 and will come with over 50 pre-installed retro games but as was revealed in July, US distribution is a bit of a mess and we now have a better understanding of why that is.
Nightdive Studios teases more retro FPS remasters
Something to look forward to: Nightdive Studios has gained a reputation for remastering classic first-person shooters and has no intentions of stopping soon. Now we have a slightly better idea of which games the company might refresh next thanks to a viral tweet. This week, the head of Nightdive Studios...
