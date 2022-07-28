TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After much anticipation, we're finally getting our first look at Intel's first generation discrete GPU, the Arc 3 A380. This will be Intel's most entry-level offering in the Alchemist lineup, expected to cost somewhere between $120 to $130, which will make it the most affordable new graphics card on the market today.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO