City of Billings places in WSJ and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index 4th time

The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06O2Ve_0gwQe5Uf00

BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings placed in the nation's top 10 of the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index for the fourth time Tuesday.

A release from the City of Billings said Billings placed fifth in the most recent quarterly report, and it is the only Montana city to rank in the report.

"Our success is no flash in the pan. Billings has finished in the top 10 four times since The Wall Street Journal began this quarterly ranking in 2021," Billings Mayor Bill Cole said.

Previously, WSJ ranked the City of Billings at:

Fourth in the Emerging Housing Markets Index 2021 spring 2021 First in the Emerging Housing Markets Index summer of 2021 Sixteenth in Emerging Housing Markets Index fall 2021 Ninth in "The Hottest Places to Live Now Are Often the Most Affordable" in spring 2022

"The rest of the country is waking up to what we knew all along. The things that make Billings a great community are tried and true. They stand the test of time. If you want trendy, look elsewhere," mayor Cole said in the release.

"The Wall Street Journal rankings compare the 300 largest metro areas in the United States. The fact that Billings has consistently ranked so high for so long is great news," mayor Cole added.

The release from the City of Billings said:

"Breaking down the specifics, the real estate market category indicators are: real estate demand (16.6%), based on average unique viewers per property; real estate supply (16.6%), based on median days on market for real estate listings, median listing price trend (16.6%). The economic category indicators are: unemployment (6.25%); wages (6.25%); regional price parities (6.25%); the share of foreign-born residents (6.25%); small businesses (6.25%); amenities (6.25%), measured as per capita “everyday splurge” stores in an area; commute (6.25%); and property taxes (6.25%)."

Billings is also the only city in the northwest to place in the top 10 this quarter.

"Billings has arrived. The chamber of commerce and Big Sky Economic Development need help spreading the word. Tell your friends," mayor Cole said.

