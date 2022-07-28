At least 3 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
A Kentucky man rescued 5 children and 2 of his former teachers from their flooded homes after getting a message asking for help
Nathan Day was up early Thursday morning helping his son get ready for work when he received a message from a neighbor asking him to save her grandchildren from the rising floodwaters. Day, a former coal miner who lives in Hindman, Knott County, said he was unaware of what was...
Unidentified man saves grandmother and her relatives as their home is nearly swallowed by Kentucky floodwaters
Amid disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, one anonymous man's good deed helped rescue a grandmother and her family trapped inside a water-filled home. Randy Polly was driving to get gas on Thursday morning when he encountered floodwaters that left him stranded on a patch of dry land in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon and three in Washington state, officials said. The most recent death in Oregon was reported Saturday.
California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency to bolster California's monkeypox vaccination efforts as the virus spreads nationwide. The declaration comes as more than 5,800 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, including nearly 800 in California.
Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million
Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life. He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.
