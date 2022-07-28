www.wgvunews.org
Planned Parenthood continues to provide abortions across Michigan despite statewide court order
A Michigan Court of Claims injunction has been temporarily blocking enforcement of a more than 90-year-old ban on most abortions. But an appeals court determined Monday that ruling only bars prosecutions from certain officials like Michigan’s attorney general. That means county prosecutors could file criminal charges against abortion providers.
Clerks across Michigan urge voters to turn in their absentee ballots
With polls set to close at the end of the day tomorrow, clerks across Michigan are urging voters to turn in their absentee ballots. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said, as of mid-day Sunday, nearly 70% of the county’s requested absentee ballots had been returned. That’s a lower return rate compared to that point before the election four years ago. But, as Byrum notes, a greater number of voters overall are now requesting the ballots since Michigan expanded at-home voting options.
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
