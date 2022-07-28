Mysterious sound haunted California town. It turned out to be a birthday party

www.today.com
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
NBC Bay Area
Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento
Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area. One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Francis. He worked at the San Jose...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
point2homes.com
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
postnewsgroup.com
Alameda County Grand Jury Report Cites Probate Conservatorship Cries Out for Reform
Last week, the Alameda County Grand Jury released its final report on the Alameda County Probate Court and found numerous deficiencies that have been criticized by probate reform groups for decades. The Grand Jury found that:. Probate Court staff is severely overworked and understaffed;. The Public Defender’s office has no...
East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation
(BCN) — Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro. Javier […]
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
KTVU FOX 2
Mayor solves mystery behind bizarre sound heard in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - Last weekend, a loud, unidentifiable bass beat could be felt throughout Richmond and adjacent areas. The noise persisted from late Saturday night well into Sunday morning, prompting hundreds to take to Facebook and Nextdoor to complain about the "incessant" electronic sound. After five days of sleuthing, receiving...
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment facility for women, shutting its doors Friday
A much-needed, women-only drug treatment facility is closing, and Shirlee Zane is furious. The former Sonoma County Supervisor is now, among other things, a court-appointed special advocate for traumatized youths in the county’s foster system. In that role she was recently informed by a Child Protective Services officer working on her case that, although the child’s mother would soon be released from jail, there was no bed for her in any area drug treatment facility. Until the mother had completed treatment, she couldn’t be reunited with her child.
KTVU FOX 2
One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
diablomag.com
Outdoor East Bay Events
Orinda’s Bruns Amphitheatre is hosting the Bay Area Children’s Theatre for this global-premiere production geared at audiences over age 3. The 50-minute musical tells the story of Llama’s struggle to wind down for bedtime after his first day of class and the aid he receives from his toy companions. bactheatre.org.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo received 1,049 applicants for 51 affordable housing units in 3 hours
VALLEJO – Vallejo city officials said Tuesday that massive demand for a 75-unit permanent supportive housing project on Sacramento Street led to closing of applications only three hours after they were open. The project is expected to begin housing chronically unsheltered people starting in January. During their meeting Tuesday,...
