U.K.

Frederick Barclay could face jail over failed payments to ex-wife

By Jane Martinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Sir Frederick Barclay arriving at the high court on 28 July.

Sir Frederick Barclay faces a potential jail sentence after a judge found him in contempt of court for failing to pay his ex-wife £245,000 in legal fees and monthly maintenance costs.

The 87-year-old was ordered to return to court in two weeks for sentencing. He could be jailed or fined.

However, a high court judge also ruled that the businessman’s wife of 34 years, Hiroko Barclay, had failed to prove he was in contempt of court for not paying her a £100m divorce settlement.

Lady Barclay argued Barclay had breached a judge’s order to pay her the money and had the means to pay but had not, and asked the judge to hand him a jail sentence.

But Sir Jonathan Cohen found she had failed to prove to the criminal standard necessary that Barclay had enough funds to pay the sum, which should have been paid in two instalments by April.

In making his ruling, he said: “My finding does not in any way reduce [the husband’s] liability.”

The court heard evidence in a three-day hearing in which it was suggested that Barclay’s nephews, Aidan, Howard and Alistair Barclay, had “blocked” his attempts to access his funds.

In his summing up, Charles Howard QC explained why a source of funding for Barclay was cut off. “It’s quite obvious that this all coincides with the war between the two sides of the family and this was the reason for the drying up.”

In his judgment, Cohen was highly critical of the nephews, who run the Telegraph and who made several submissions to prevent the media reporting what they described as their confidential and private information.

“It is striking that rather than assist in finding a solution to what should be a matter of honour to this family, they refuse to provide information, hiding behind the walls of the trust structure, while spending over £1m in subsidising [Barclay’s] legal fees and no doubt a very large sum on their own fees to try to avert the gaze of the media.”

At the heart of the case is the highly complex financial arrangements governing the Barclay family empire as well as a feud between Frederick Barclay and his twin brother, David, and his sons.

Cohen said the two brothers reorganised their vast fortune, estimated to be worth £6bn by the Sunday Times earlier this year, in order to “remove tax liabilities arising in life or in death [which] took the form of a web of highly complex offshore arrangements”.

The court heard how Frederick Barclay had given up half of his 50% share in the business to his brother’s sons, something his wife told the court he had described as “the greatest mistake of his life”.

In his ruling, Cohen said Barclay had felt “overwhelmed by his brother’s pressure” to change the succession plans: “The potential for the nephews ganging up together and sidelining Amanda [Barclay’s daughter] should have been obvious.”

Bitter tensions burst into the open in January 2020 when Barclay sued his nephews for bugging thousands of his private conversations in the Ritz hotel.

The court heard that Barclay has only one asset in his name – a half share of the island of Brecqhou that was described as “worthless” in court because of the complicated ownership structure – and only one bank account. His wealth was instead put into a series of offshore trusts. Between 2014 and 2019, Barclay was able to access £128m from these to spend, the court heard.

However, in September 2019 “the nephews turned off the tap” of funds to their uncle, said the judge.

Hiroko Barclay alleged this was a “sham” designed by her ex-husband to ensure she received no money after filing for divorce in March 2019 but Cohen found no evidence of that.

The court heard that Aidan Barclay, by far the largest shareholder of the four children, had told her he had “no love” for his uncle or Amanda because of the expensive legal proceedings in which Frederick Barclay took his nephews to court having found that his private conversations in the Ritz hotel had been bugged.

Cohen described Hiroko Barclay’s suspicions as “understandable” given Barclay’s insistence to “minimise taxes and keep control himself”. For only a short time during their marriage did his wife own an asset in her own name, a house.

Hiroko Barclay told the court she feared her husband simply wanted to string the legal procedure out until “one or other of us dies”.

Barclay needs to pay the £245,000 by 11 August to avoid a potential prison sentence of up to six weeks.

His ex-wife’s legal fees now amount to £900,000 with her legal team agreeing to work for nothing for this week’s hearing. Barclay’s nephews have paid his legal fees, by way of a loan, while also paying for their own team, which included two barristers and Heather Rogers QC, a director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information.

