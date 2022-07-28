Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

montanatalks.com
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Is it Legal to Break a Car Window in Montana if a Pet is Inside?
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the "dog days of summer" are from July 3 to August 11. They wrote,. In ancient Greece and Rome, the Dog Days were believed to be a time of drought, bad luck, and unrest, when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat!
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
Avoiding Big Land Grabs Is Pretty Much Impossible For the Average Montana Rancher
The days of someone in Montana expanding their own original farm or ranch operation are about over. The Big Land Grab is currently taking hold in our state as well as others. The sad part is I don't think we can stop it. In North Dakota, they are trying as...
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
I’ve Stayed in Shady Montana Hotels Before. This One is the Worst
Ok, so I'm not a hotel snob by any means. I totally understand that different people can afford different levels of luxury (or lack thereof) while traveling. Occasionally we will splurge on a really nice hotel. Usually, we choose somewhat affordable chain motels and sometimes we book whatever is cheap if we're just looking for a clean, quiet place to crash for a few hours before hitting the road again. After being burned a few times, I'm now very skeptical of anything that books for less than $100 per night. However, sometimes you have no choice.
Funny Video Shows Surprising Flaws in ‘A River Runs Through It’
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
Montana Has One of the Worst Resignation Rates in the United States
You're not alone if you've ever really wanted to quit your job. However, in Montana, many others think about quitting their jobs as well, leading to understaffed companies and quality problems. And with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these companies really need to keep a staff of workers in order to recover correctly and stay open. But, Montana's resignation rate is horrible in comparison to other states.
Are Young Adult Montanans Sticking Close to Home Like This Study Suggests?
Did you want to get away or stay? It turns out that millennials have not strayed too far from where they grew up. More than two-thirds of adults by the age of 26 settled not far from where they grew up, according to the Census Bureau, with 80% living within 100 miles of home. Only 10% of them live farther than 500 miles from home.
Spreading a Loved One’s Ashes in Montana? Here Are the Rules
Everything seems to be getting more expensive, including death. Life's final expense can vary state-to-state, but according to Bankrate.com the average cost for a funeral and burial service in the United States is around $7,640. If you want to include a vault in a cemetery, prices can climb up to $9,000. You can have a loved one's remains cremated for under $500.
Report: Communist Chinese Buying Land Near Nukes in Montana
The Communist Chinese government is buying land near our nuclear missile sites in Montana? What?. It's crazy that I didn't hear about this story from one of the mainstream media news sites here in Montana. Instead, you know how I found out about this story? Instagram. Yeah, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw this post from Sean Hannity:
Montana Governor Meets With Newly Created Housing Task Force
A large group of individuals from different agencies, businesses, and backgrounds all met with Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday in the Capitol building’s main conference room in Helena to discuss the issue of housing in Montana. Gianforte provided some sobering statistics about the housing situation, not just in Montana,...
New Movie Filmed in Montana Has A Familiar Face
If I'm hoping for anything, it's that this film will be showed in theaters locally. Collider announced that a new film from IFC, titled God's Country, will open in theaters on Friday, September 16th. The film was shot in Paradise Valley, down the road from Bozeman. God's Country is about...
Yellowstone National Park Releases New Flood Compilation Video
It's been just over a month since historical floods destroyed homes, businesses, roads, and campgrounds in parts of Yellowstone National Park, as well as areas in south-central Montana. As you recall, locations near Gardiner and the northern loop of the park received major damage. The National Park Service shared a...
If You Do These 10 Things, We Know You Aren’t a True Montanan
With the number of tourists that come through our great state, it's no surprise that Montanans can tell other Montanans apart from them. This is because Montanans have a culture that is unique to us, as well as a big sense of pride. We love our great state, so it's only natural to know when something is out of place.
So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?
We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
