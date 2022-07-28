What Happens When You Take A Harley-Davidson Road Glide To Laguna Seca?

www.rideapart.com
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Converted To A Cafe Racer Will Give You A Dopamine Rush Like No Other - gallery
We've seen innumerable cafe racer conversions but a Harley-Davidson cruiser converted to a cafe racer? This is exquisite!. Built by Lord Drake Kustoms, the custom bike started its life as a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, and the front half remains as it is. However, the bike has a special tail section outback...
Top Speed
Five Reasons Why The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Is Awesome (And, Five Why It Isn’t!)
The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob (not to be confused with the Fat Boy) is what H-D calls a sports cruiser and, while it might be more on the cruiser side of that name, it is still one of the more dynamic models in the H-D line-up while still retaining classic Harley Davidson lines and attitude.
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
What's the Best Electric Bike to Buy (and Ride) in 2022?
Want to buy an e-bike but not sure where to start? Find out which electric bike—Cannondale vs. SWFT vs. Rad Power Bikes—is the best e-bike of 2022, according to riders.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
New Ford Bronco With 40-Inch Tires Makes The Raptor Look Small
Modern off-road vehicles are pretty wild. The 2022 Ford Bronco comes with 35-inch tires when you get the Sasquatch Package and the recently introduced Bronco Raptor is even crazier with 37-inch rubber. But what if even that isn't enough for your specific off-road needs? A company called Automotive Performance Group (APG) has the answer with a new Bronco ProRunner Conversion package that's absolutely bonkers.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
Owning A Ford F-150: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
The Ford F-150 full sized pickup was introduced in 1948. It has been the best selling vehicle in America since 1981. In January of this year, Ford built the 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the […]
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Hoonigan Hoonicorn RC Car Officially Revealed
Ken Block’s Ford Mustang Hoonigan Hoonicorn is easily one of the wildest pony cars ever created, and even though it was specifically designed to go sideways around corners, it’s also virtually unbeatable in a straight line, too. Block and Ford ended their decade-long relationship back in January of 2021, and the head Hoonigan sold off a host of his Blue Oval rides, including the Hoonitruck, but he has kept the Hoonicorn in his collection, regardless. Now, fans of that particular ride can snag their own radio controlled version, courtesy of the folks at Associated Electronics.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 1971 Boss 351 Mustang Signaled the End of the Golden Age of Muscle Cars
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. No, we're not going to host a Charles Dickens literary class, but instead opine about a muscle car born in the early 1970s. You see, the early '70s was the best of times since some of the hottest muscle cars to ever be made hit the streets, but with rising fuel prices and government regulations it was also the end of an era. Yeah, after 1971, performance muscle started going downhill before falling off the cliff in 1974. But Ford had something special planned for 1971: the Boss 351 Mustang. And the one you see here is for sale at the 2022 Mecum Orlando auction.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
