Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

1130thetiger.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
Does Louisiana Have the Worst Roads in America?
You might find this hard to believe, but the roads in Louisiana are not the worst in the country. Highways in the Bayou State do show up in the top 10, but several states have roads in worse shape that Louisiana’s highways. Broken pavement and potholes are common problems...
Police Say Man Threatened Shootings At Louisiana And Ms Schools
While the national is learning more about the law enforcement failings in Uvalde, Texas, officers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas were not leaving anything to chance. Over the weekend, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi got information from the Vidalia Police Department in Louisiana of a threat against multiple schools. The Vidalia Police alerted Adams County Deputies to threats being made against high schools in Natchez and Vidalia.
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?
Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana, Here’s Your Odds of Winning the $810 Million Jackpot
In case you haven't heard, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing to historic levels. Currently, the jackpot sits at $810 Million - which is the 4th largest jackpot EVER. So, if you're hitting the local gas station, expect some delays as people load up on their chance to win. For 28 consecutive drawings, nobody has been able to match all 6 numbers.
Loads of New Marijuana Laws Go Into Effect August 1st in Louisiana
In recent years, Louisiana has eased a lot of their laws regarding the purchase and use of marijuana. Medical marijuana is more accessible. You can now find smokable 'flower' in the state as opposed to just ointments. Now, a list of new marijuana laws will go into effect on Monday...
Traffic Warning! Portion Of I-49 In Shreveport Now Closed
Granted, Louisiana roads are in dire need of repair, but it would appear that due to the sheer amount of road construction in the area at the present, it's almost impossible to dodge the construction zones. Add to the list a portion of I-49 that will be under construction today...
Does a ‘Not Responsible For Broken Windshields’ Sign Work In Louisiana?
So you're driving down the road in Louisiana and you see a truck ahead of you. There's one of two options, slow way down and stay away from them, or try to get by them as fast as possible. Because dump trucks and work trucks all over this state are constantly responsible for destroying windshields on the roadways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Public Service Commission Blasts Energy Companies
During a relatively heated Public Service Commission meeting in Shreveport today, the idea of taking monopoly status away from electric companies in the state was floated. Electric company representatives were grilled over the the size of electric bills in the state, their lack of planning for alternative power sources, and the pay of their leadership. The answers being provided by the company representatives did not seem to satisfy Public Service Commissioners.
Boating Accident Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Louisiana Man
A Loranger man died after a boating incident on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says impairment is believed to have played a part. According to LDWF agents, around 4:30 pm on Saturday, they responded to a call on Lake Pontchartrain after passengers on a boat...
Louisiana Hunting Season Schedules for 2022-23 Now Available
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released important information for the 2022-23 Hunting season. Included in the recently released report from LDWF are the latest updates to hunting rules, regulations, and of course the season schedules. Many of you who enjoy hunting in The Sportsman's Paradise are already...
Warning Issued! Shreveport to Possibly See Record High Temp
Yes, it's hot! But, it's July in Louisiana, so we expect the heat, but the type of heat we've experienced this summer is extremely hot, even for the Bayou State. For the past several weeks, the Shreveport area has seen daily "Heat Advisories" but today's ante has just gotten steeper!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Reps Vote Against Gay & Interracial Marriage Protection
The United States House of Representatives voted yesterday to codify the rights to gay, interracial, and interfaith marriages. The vote passed, with all House Democrats voting "yes", who were also joined by 47 Republican House members, giving the bill strong bi-partisan support. When the US House voted on the Respect...
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0