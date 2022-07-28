What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?

1130thetiger.com
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
KNOE TV8
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week
Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
NOLA.com
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett had been certified as foster parents for less than 24 hours in February 2018 when they got a call from the state about a newborn baby girl. “We got certified and got our first placement that same day, which hints to how great the...
lafourchegazette.com
Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward
The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into Louisiana’s troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when larger insurers packed up and left...
Louisiana Living: The Fat Doctor
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Daven Spires, or The Fat Doctor, joined Ashley Doughty and discussed what The Fat Doctor is, information about fats, health and weight loss. To learn more watch the video posted above.
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
wwno.org
Noodling, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, is now legal in Louisiana
Rett Blake catches a blue catfish from under a collapsed boat ramp on the shoreline of Caney Lake. He's placing it in a handnet that his friend Eli Spangler is holding to bring it back to the boat. Noodling, which is when one catches catfish with their bare hands, is...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
wbrz.com
Louisiana State Police announce new 'accelerated academy' for cadets
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced Sunday they are rolling out a new accelerated training academy for officers who have at least two years of experience in law enforcement. State Police said the accelerated academy will be 14 weeks long, instead of the 23-week-long standard academy. Sunday, 28 men...
KTAL
ATF warns about increased use of illegal ‘Glock Switch’ devices in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms recently trained Shreveport–Bossier violent crimes team to recognize semi-automatic handguns modified to become automatic weapons firing multiple shots at a time. ATF officials said there is an increase of “Glock Switch...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
