What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?

Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO