Unsafe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison detected in Orcas Island shellfish

Military aircraft training at airport today
Joint Base Lewis McChord will be doing a training with a low approach at the Eastsound airport from 3-5 p.m. This means they will not be landing. They will be coming in from the Bellingham area and using runway 16 headed to the South over the water in East Sound, for this low approach.
Planning commission continues comp plan hearing
There will now be more time to comment on the 2036 comprehensive plan. The San Juan County Planning Commission held a hearing on July 15 during its regularly scheduled meeting but several commenters did not feel they had enough time to process the approximately 700-page document. They also pointed out that the website had not been updated with proposed changes to the plan’s draft.
