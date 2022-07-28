Washougal’s ‘National Night Out’ event to feature movie, dunk tank

www.camaspostrecord.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
2-alarm fire causes ‘substantial damage’ to Ridgefield home
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, along with Clark County Fire District #6, responded to a house fire in Ridgefield around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
Dahlia Festival ready to kick off
The event will run nearly two months and features music, food, cut flowers and more.The 2022 Swan Island Dahlia Festival will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at Swan Island Dahlias at 995 N.W. 22nd Ave. in Canby. The event features rows and rows of colorful dahlias. Visitors can stroll over 40 acres and enjoy food, music and more during its two-month run. Parking and admission to the festival are free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. Here's a sampling of what's available at this year's Dahlia Festival. • Sunday Market, 9 a.m....
Vancouver Clinic to open new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Salmon Creek
VANCOUVER — On Monday, Aug. 8, Vancouver Clinic will open its new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Vancouver Clinic–Salmon Creek. It’s the first such clinic in Southwest Washington. At the residency clinic, 12 resident physicians will care for patients alongside established Vancouver Clinic doctors who will be sharing their skills and wisdom.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Troutdale pizzeria taps local farms for toppings
Newly renamed Lolo's Boss Pizza dishes up gourmet pies and slices with a seasonal twist.Although Leslie Henson updated the name of her artisanal pizzeria in Troutdale, she guarantees that Lolo's Boss Pizza on 275 E. Columbia River Highway, will keep the amazing flavors and recipes that made The Way Out Inn such a household name for locals. When Henson became the sole owner of The Way Out Inn, she knew that she wanted to give the pizza and pub spot an update. Henson and then-partner Luke Bates opened the Way Out Inn in 2017 and quickly developed...
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
Free community fridges flourish in Portland, along with problems
Jeana and Mark Menger sleep with their car keys near their bedside, and they have a plan. Should a man who has frequented the community refrigerator full of free food on their Portland street make good on his vow to burn down their bungalow, they will climb out their bedroom window and drive off to safety.
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland
Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
Downed trees leave hundreds powerless in Portland
More than 1,000 people across the Portland metro area are without power Monday.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Meet George Jetson, born this day (we think)
Apparently it all began July 31, 2022 when George Jetson was born.
Is Sam Adams Portland’s Shadow Mayor?
Getting on a Zoom with former Portland Mayor Sam Adams is disconcerting. Does one refer to him as “Mayor Adams” or “Mr. Mayor” the way that former presidents keep the title for the rest of their lives, even though he left that office almost a decade ago, after a single term? But that’s weird, given that he now serves as a hybrid of Silvio Dante and Paulie Walnuts to current Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Tony Soprano, right? (His actual title: director of strategic innovations.)
Floating World Comics Is Moving Out of Old Town... to the Mall
Floating World Comics' last day open downtown will be Monday, August 8. That's the last day of their moving sale, but it's not the end of one of Portland's favorite hubs for comics culture—far from it. "I decided: I am moving my shop to the Lloyd Center," Floating World...
Genny Nelson, Sisters of the Road 1952-2020
Big crowd fondly remembers Portland founder of Old Town cafe that serves the poor. If they could give her six stars, they would. Friends of Genevieve "Genny" Nelson, co-founder of the famous cafe in Old Town, Sisters of the Road, gave her an emotional send-off on Wednesday, July 27, two years after her death. Over 100 people gathered in an annex of Temple Beth Israel in Northwest Portland to tell stories and remember a woman known for her compassion toward the homeless. Nelson founded the cafe as a safe space where anyone could get a meal for $1.25,...
