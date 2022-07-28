ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Washougal’s ‘National Night Out’ event to feature movie, dunk tank

By camaspost_admin
camaspostrecord.com
 4 days ago
www.camaspostrecord.com

Comments / 1

 

Mollala Pioneer

Dahlia Festival ready to kick off

The event will run nearly two months and features music, food, cut flowers and more.The 2022 Swan Island Dahlia Festival will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at Swan Island Dahlias at 995 N.W. 22nd Ave. in Canby. The event features rows and rows of colorful dahlias. Visitors can stroll over 40 acres and enjoy food, music and more during its two-month run. Parking and admission to the festival are free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. Here's a sampling of what's available at this year's Dahlia Festival. • Sunday Market, 9 a.m....
CANBY, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Clinic to open new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Salmon Creek

VANCOUVER — On Monday, Aug. 8, Vancouver Clinic will open its new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Vancouver Clinic–Salmon Creek. It’s the first such clinic in Southwest Washington. At the residency clinic, 12 resident physicians will care for patients alongside established Vancouver Clinic doctors who will be sharing their skills and wisdom.
VANCOUVER, WA
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla will see unique shopping experience

The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
MOLALLA, OR
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale pizzeria taps local farms for toppings

Newly renamed Lolo's Boss Pizza dishes up gourmet pies and slices with a seasonal twist.Although Leslie Henson updated the name of her artisanal pizzeria in Troutdale, she guarantees that Lolo's Boss Pizza on 275 E. Columbia River Highway, will keep the amazing flavors and recipes that made The Way Out Inn such a household name for locals. When Henson became the sole owner of The Way Out Inn, she knew that she wanted to give the pizza and pub spot an update. Henson and then-partner Luke Bates opened the Way Out Inn in 2017 and quickly developed...
TROUTDALE, OR
KGW

Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland

Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla woman wins crown

Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is Sam Adams Portland’s Shadow Mayor?

Getting on a Zoom with former Portland Mayor Sam Adams is disconcerting. Does one refer to him as “Mayor Adams” or “Mr. Mayor” the way that former presidents keep the title for the rest of their lives, even though he left that office almost a decade ago, after a single term? But that’s weird, given that he now serves as a hybrid of Silvio Dante and Paulie Walnuts to current Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Tony Soprano, right? (His actual title: director of strategic innovations.)
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Floating World Comics Is Moving Out of Old Town... to the Mall

Floating World Comics' last day open downtown will be Monday, August 8. That's the last day of their moving sale, but it's not the end of one of Portland's favorite hubs for comics culture—far from it. "I decided: I am moving my shop to the Lloyd Center," Floating World...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Genny Nelson, Sisters of the Road 1952-2020

Big crowd fondly remembers Portland founder of Old Town cafe that serves the poor. If they could give her six stars, they would. Friends of Genevieve "Genny" Nelson, co-founder of the famous cafe in Old Town, Sisters of the Road, gave her an emotional send-off on Wednesday, July 27, two years after her death. Over 100 people gathered in an annex of Temple Beth Israel in Northwest Portland to tell stories and remember a woman known for her compassion toward the homeless. Nelson founded the cafe as a safe space where anyone could get a meal for $1.25,...
PORTLAND, OR

