MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO