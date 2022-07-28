www.camaspostrecord.com
kptv.com
Fire damages Ridgefield home
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
No arrests after child, man injured in Vancouver shooting
A child is one of two people injured after gunfire struck a home in Vancouver's Rose Village neighborhood.
Driver, 17, dies when truck hits power pole
A teenage driver died and another passenger was hurt after crashing into a power pole in Clark County just before noon Saturday.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by van driver on I-5
A pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a van on I-5 around midnight Friday, Oregon State Police said.
Bicyclist killed in hit-run, driver arrested: Deputies
A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist in Fairview early Saturday morning.
kptv.com
Man arrested after standoff, 200 rounds fired in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested After Breaking Into Mobile Homes
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a string of home and car break-ins in Wood Village Saturday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., on July 30th, deputies received a report that a couple of people were trying to break into a parked car at the Wood Village Town Center on NE Glisan Street. When deputies arrived, they attempted to contact one man who was seen actively trying to enter the car. When he saw the deputies, he ran east through the shopping center parking lot.
kptv.com
Bicyclist dies, driver arrested in hit-and-run crash in Fairview
Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif. Updated: 5 hours ago.
kptv.com
Car rolls over in crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A car rolled over in a crash Friday afternoon on Northwest 158th Avenue and Northwest Greenbrier Parkway. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Beaverton Police are both on the scene. This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
kptv.com
Police: DUII driver charged with bias crime after targeting female officers in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A drunk driver is facing bias crime charges after she began threatening officers due to their race and gender following a crash on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5:46 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash at North Houghton...
Double homicide in Vancouver was gang related, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating a double homicide at a house party as a gang-related shooting, according to court documents. When officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. July 17, they found 19-year-old Alexander Castagnoli of Portland, Oregon, dead inside the house, The Columbian reported. Officers learned that Amadou Keita, 18, of Portland, died on his way to or at a hospital, from gunshot wounds, according to a search warrant affidavit filed last week in Clark County Superior Court.
Officials identify man who drowned at Hagg Lake
Authorities have identified a man who reportedly drowned in Hagg Lake on Monday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
VFD: Black smoke seen nearly a mile from apartment fire in Vancouver
Plumes of black smoke were seen a mile from an apartment fire in Vancouver late Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
Homemade explosives found across McMinnville, police search for suspect
McMinnville police are investigating two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home's driveway.
MCSO: Swimmer dies after water rescue on Sandy River
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man who was rescued by first responders in the Sandy River on Friday has died, in what authorities say, is the third major water rescue call on the river this week.
KATU.com
Search suspended for man missing in wooded area near Corbett
CORBETT, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office suspended the search for a missing man believed to be in a wooded area near Corbett, according to officials. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a man, later identified as 44-year-old Daniel Tyrone Graham, reported that he was lost near Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, near Corbett.
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
kptv.com
Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
