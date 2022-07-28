ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

kptv.com

Fire damages Ridgefield home

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested after standoff, 200 rounds fired in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested After Breaking Into Mobile Homes

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a string of home and car break-ins in Wood Village Saturday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., on July 30th, deputies received a report that a couple of people were trying to break into a parked car at the Wood Village Town Center on NE Glisan Street. When deputies arrived, they attempted to contact one man who was seen actively trying to enter the car. When he saw the deputies, he ran east through the shopping center parking lot.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Bicyclist dies, driver arrested in hit-and-run crash in Fairview

Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif. Updated: 5 hours ago.
FAIRVIEW, OR
kptv.com

Car rolls over in crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A car rolled over in a crash Friday afternoon on Northwest 158th Avenue and Northwest Greenbrier Parkway. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Beaverton Police are both on the scene. This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Double homicide in Vancouver was gang related, court documents say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating a double homicide at a house party as a gang-related shooting, according to court documents. When officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. July 17, they found 19-year-old Alexander Castagnoli of Portland, Oregon, dead inside the house, The Columbian reported. Officers learned that Amadou Keita, 18, of Portland, died on his way to or at a hospital, from gunshot wounds, according to a search warrant affidavit filed last week in Clark County Superior Court.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Search suspended for man missing in wooded area near Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office suspended the search for a missing man believed to be in a wooded area near Corbett, according to officials. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a man, later identified as 44-year-old Daniel Tyrone Graham, reported that he was lost near Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, near Corbett.
CORBETT, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

