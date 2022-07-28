County Championship: Surrey extend lead at top of the table to 16 points after beating Warwickshire

Mary Earps - 9 Commanded her box excellently well, as she has done all tournament. Her handling was so impressive that it reduced Germany's aerial threat to next to nothing. That was undoubtedly boosted when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side lost Alexandra Popp to injury in the warm-up, but Earps still had a sizeable job to do to prevent Germany's numerous danger players. She's constantly orchestrating her backline and was only breached twice all tournament, cementing her place as England's No.1.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO