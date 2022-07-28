County Championship: Surrey extend lead at top of the table to 16 points after beating Warwickshire

www.skysports.com
England suffer 2-1 T20I series defeat to South Africa after 90-run thrashing in decider
Jonny Bairstow (27 off 30) was England's top-scorer as they wilted chasing 192 for victory, with the hosts razed in 16.4 overs for the second game running as wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up 5-24 and Tristan Stubbs took a stunning one-handed catch to remove Moeen Ali (3). Jos Buttler's side...
EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win
Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off. The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.
Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season
1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade
Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
Commonwealth Games: England clinical against Northern Ireland to remain unbeaten
The foundation for the result was laid by an outstanding first half, in which the home side missed just two of their 40 shots at goal. In defence, England turned over the ball at will in order to keep Northern Ireland at arms' length and a 38-15 half-time lead set them on their way.
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
Cardiff City 1-0 Norwich City: Romaine Sawyers scores winner for Bluebirds
New-look Cardiff began their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwich in a bad-tempered affair in the Welsh capital. Romaine Sawyers struck the winner four minutes into the second half of a contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men after the break. Cardiff defender Perry...
Tuesday Tips
Mark and Charlie Johnston's Ferrari Queen is backed to hit top gear in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton. Although a relative bargain at £18,000, the daughter of Decorated Knight looked a premium luxury purchase when sauntering to a six-length victory on her Doncaster debut.
Super League: Twelve-man Leeds secure dramatic golden-point victory over Catalans after late comeback
Leeds Rhinos fought back from 30-10 down to secure a dramatic golden point victory over the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Scrum-half Aidan Sezer scored the winning try as the Rhinos snatched a 36-32 victory having looked dead and buried following the second-half dismissal of prop Matt Prior. Super League...
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses
Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal saw England beat Germany 2-1 and win Euro 2022 in sensational fashion at a packed-out Wembley Stadium. In front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192, Kelly's 110th-minute winner secured England the country's first major international success since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
England vs Germany player ratings: Chloe Kelly steals the show, Ella Toone influence deserves plaudits
Mary Earps - 9 Commanded her box excellently well, as she has done all tournament. Her handling was so impressive that it reduced Germany's aerial threat to next to nothing. That was undoubtedly boosted when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side lost Alexandra Popp to injury in the warm-up, but Earps still had a sizeable job to do to prevent Germany's numerous danger players. She's constantly orchestrating her backline and was only breached twice all tournament, cementing her place as England's No.1.
Commonwealth Games: Alice Capsey steers England to win over Sri Lanka in opening match
Alice Capsey’s 44 laid the foundations for England to ease home by five wickets against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games T20 tournament. Katherine Brunt, playing in her 100th T20 international, set the tone for the Sri Lanka innings after England were made to field first by taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match.
Euro 2022's defining moments: England's final victory against Germany to Alessia Russo and Alexandra Popp magic
From Alessia Russo's stunning goal to continuous record-breaking moments, Euro 2022 has been one of the biggest and most exciting women's tournaments in history. Here, Sky Sports takes a look back at the moments that defined a summer... England opener in front of record crowd. Much of England's pre-tournament build-up...
Chloe Kelly savours England's historic moment as Leah Williamson sends powerful message after Euro 2022 glory
England's hero Chloe Kelly said she was living the dream after firing her country to Euro 2022 glory. Kelly came off the bench to score a 110th-minute winner and give the Lionesses a 2-1 win against Germany in the final at Wembley. After Ella Toone's opener had been cancelled out...
Luton Town Birmingham: Goalless at Kenilworth Road
Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree's free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.
