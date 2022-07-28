ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Championship: Surrey extend lead at top of the table to 16 points after beating Warwickshire

SkySports
 4 days ago
www.skysports.com

SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win

Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off. The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season

1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday. Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres...
RUGBY
SkySports

Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
WORLD
SkySports

Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines

Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
SOCCER
SkySports

Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade

Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown

Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
SPORTS
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Mark and Charlie Johnston's Ferrari Queen is backed to hit top gear in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton. Although a relative bargain at £18,000, the daughter of Decorated Knight looked a premium luxury purchase when sauntering to a six-length victory on her Doncaster debut.
ANIMALS
SkySports

West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England vs Germany player ratings: Chloe Kelly steals the show, Ella Toone influence deserves plaudits

Mary Earps - 9 Commanded her box excellently well, as she has done all tournament. Her handling was so impressive that it reduced Germany's aerial threat to next to nothing. That was undoubtedly boosted when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side lost Alexandra Popp to injury in the warm-up, but Earps still had a sizeable job to do to prevent Germany's numerous danger players. She's constantly orchestrating her backline and was only breached twice all tournament, cementing her place as England's No.1.
WORLD
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Alice Capsey steers England to win over Sri Lanka in opening match

Alice Capsey’s 44 laid the foundations for England to ease home by five wickets against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games T20 tournament. Katherine Brunt, playing in her 100th T20 international, set the tone for the Sri Lanka innings after England were made to field first by taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match.
WORLD
SkySports

Luton Town Birmingham: Goalless at Kenilworth Road

Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree's free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.
SOCCER

