Tualatin Hills Nature Park is an accessible slice of nature in the heart of Portland’s suburbs

Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
kptv.com
Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Serving classic cocktails with a twist along with their own signature drinks, the bar is a long-awaited addition to the area. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the bar manager to learn more about what they serve and what to try when you stop by.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
hereisoregon.com
Monument is a wine shrine to fun and enjoyment
Tyler Magyar is a wine buyer for World Foods Portland by day, a somewhat secretive winemaker by every other minute on the clock. When not working in the city, he makes wine for his Monument label in a hard-to-find wine cave on the outskirts of town. Magyar is like Batman in many ways, except that instead of battling arch criminals, he combats wine boredom.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Portland’s newest bridge? Who gets stopped by Portland cops?
A historic heatwave, a newly opened pedestrian-and-bike bridge, grant money for struggling Portland businesses and disproportionate outcomes for people during traffic stops and unemployment claims. That’s just some of the biggest news from the week that was. How much of that news do you know? Test your knowledge below.
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
Channel 6000
Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
Downed trees leave hundreds powerless in Portland
More than 1,000 people across the Portland metro area are without power Monday.
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
beavertonresourceguide.com
This August, it’s all about the wine in the Tualatin Valley
Tualatin Valley—or Washington County, as we locals call it—is one of the gateways to the famed Willamette Valley Wine Country. With more than 30 estate wineries right here, there is no need to travel outside of the county to taste great wine. And with these three August wine events, there’s no better excuse to spend the afternoon wine tasting.
hereisoregon.com
My whirlwind weekend of hiking on Mount Hood: lessons from the trail
Mount Hood four ways Barrett spur hike (Zella Hanson) As 5 p.m. neared last Friday, I watched the I-5 traffic build outside the office windows, feeling increasingly restless. Throughout the workday, a plan had taken shape in my mind. Pack a bag and a cooler. Drive to Mount Hood. Do...
techaiapp.com
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities – TechCrunch
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
foodgressing.com
Nong’s Khao Man Gai Portland Oregon: Chicken & Rice [Review]
Nong’s Khao Man Gai is one of my favourite restaurants in Portland, Oregon. Living up to its namesake, this restaurant specializes in one dish: Khao Man Gai. Many restaurants in Thailand only serve one entrée, as long as they do it really well. Chicken & Rice. Nong Khao...
beavertonresourceguide.com
A Beaverton Welcome: Nak Won Ribbon Cutting
I see them bloom for me and you. The first thing I noticed about Beaverton after arriving was the picturesque downtown hub of residential and commercial life with blossoming greenery greeting you at every corner. The variegated flowers displayed in woven baskets on the downtown light poles. The blocked off sanctuary for community activity and gathering at the 1st Street Dining Commons! There was an idyllic feel about the space I was exploring that you don’t really experience in other downtowns. The unique aurora could definitely be attributed to the perceptible cohesion between business establishments, residential facilities, local government affiliates, faith communities, and other integral stakeholders.
Eater
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
Extreme heat continues Sunday with cooling shelters open through 8 p.m., but temperatures expected to fall this week
Portland’s potentially record-setting heat wave will continue to broil the city on Sunday with a predicted high of 99 degrees and light winds. However, National Weather Service forecasters expect temperatures to begin dropping, starting with a welcomed nighttime prediction of 66 degrees and a high of 86 degrees on Monday.
