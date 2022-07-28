Michigan Strategic Fund OKs Projects Creating More Than 1,000 Jobs

www.corpmagazine.com
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
wrif.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage in Michigan
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) Would you like some help so you can pay your mortgage or rent? Did you know that money is available to you in Michigan? The key is to know where to find it. Here is more information that you can use about the different programs that are available in Michigan.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
