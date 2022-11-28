ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Are 'Addicted' to This De-Puffing Eye Balm That Fades Wrinkles In 2 Weeks—Snag It on Sale Today Only

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

A former coworker once told me I should be regularly using an eye cream , even though I was still in college at the time. I really thought routine applications were a sham, but part of me was curious about what it’d feel like to give my under-eyes some newfound T.L.C. Long story short, I did invest in a drugstore eye cream and, admittedly, now see why people love dabbing product on this delicate, often overlooked area. Creams, gels and balms can not only make your eyes feel wide-awake, but they can also provide much-needed hydration and even rewind the clock on your fine lines and wrinkles.

Now that I know the importance of a quality eye cream, it’s safe to say Tula’s 24-7 Power Swipe Eye Balm deserves a place in everyone’s morning and nighttime skincare routine. The newest addition to the brand’s 24-7 technology line-up, it firms, depuffs, protects, hydrates and lessens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles all in one go.

It also happens to be 30 percent off during Tula’s Cyber Monday sale , so grab yours before the sale ends on November 29. The product usually costs $38, but is now down to $26. That’s a pretty significant difference that you should absolutely shop ASAP.

What’s more, the eye balm comes in an easy-to-use stick that’s also quicker and more hygienic than using your fingers straight from a jar. Use it day or night and even under makeup to combat puffy, dry, dull under-eyes.

“No more dry under-eye skin. I also feel like it overall brightens my eye area. I’m addicted to this stuff and highly recommend,” raved one five-star shopper.

Tired, swollen eyes from binging every episode of Love Island ? Swipe on Tula’s eye balm. Dry skin from wearing a full day of glam? Apply Tula’s eye balm . Essentially, this product is the answer to all of your under-eye skin concerns and TG!

Tula 24-7 Power Swipe Eye Balm $26.60 (was $38)

Buy Now

Here’s an ingredient breakdown to explain why this eye balm works so well. It has a proprietary blend of six prebiotics and probiotic extracts that smooth the skin and retain moisture for a plump, youthful-looking appearance. Alongside this complex, peptides and collagen combat visible signs of aging, while hyaluronic acid and squalane provide plenty of hydration.

So far, this sounds like an all-star lineup of ingredients, but that’s not all Tula went ham with on this product. Caffeine , apple and watermelon also help firm your under-eyes and reduce puffiness. And last but not least, cocoa seed extract shields this sensitive area from blue light damage that can cause premature aging.

To get the best results, keep the stick on the skin under your eyes for a few seconds to allow the balm to warm up and soften a bit. Next, glide the product across the eye area and revel in its magical calming, nourishing, wrinkle-fighting powers.

We’re not the only ones in awe of this balm’s impressive resume. So many shoppers can attest to its benefits and results.

“Love, love this product . It made my under-eye area feel so soft. It never felt heavy or oily,” wrote one shopper. “After about a week of everyday use, I noticed my skin was becoming more smooth and less [dark] under my eyes.”

“Not one single irritation or reaction, super hydrating and after about two weeks of consistent use, my under eyes are moisturized, less puffy and the wrinkles are faded a bit,” wrote another reviewer.

It’s high time you ditch the eye cream that’s not giving you any positive results and swap it for Tula’s 24-7 Power Swipe Eye Balm .

