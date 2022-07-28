Northwestern football’s most important players No. 4: Adetomiwa Adebawore

As is the case with all college sports, the start of a new season means there are plenty of new faces and names for fans to get familiar with. The 2022 Northwestern men’s soccer team is no exception to this rule — 10 of 28 members from last year’s roster moved on, leaving many holes to fill regarding depth in all thirds of the field. Second-year head coach Russell Payne clearly scoured the country and transfer portal during the offseason to replenish and boost the talent level of his roster, and it appears he has been successful. Top Drawer Soccer ranks Northwestern’s 2022 recruiting class as fifth-best in the country, including both first-years and transfers who will have the opportunity to contribute immensely this season.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO