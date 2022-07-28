NOLA Convention Entertainment District expansion delayed bc not enough affordable housing

www.tigerdroppings.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
Highest paying jobs in New Orleans that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in New Orleans-Metairie, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
More Americans Struggling to Find Affordable Housing
New Orleans - Danira Ford is a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. Like tens of thousands of the city's inhabitants, she has struggled to find an affordable place to live for her and her five children. 'Affordable housing would bring stability,' she said. 'My kids can't play sports, be...
Report: For Many in Louisiana, Affordable Housing Is Out of Reach
NEW ORLEANS – From HousingNOLA:. In order to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Louisiana, full-time workers need to earn $17.69 per hour. In New Orleans, where 37% of the households are renters, the number is even higher, at $20.94. Those numbers represent what’s called the “housing wage,” or the amount someone needs to earn per hour in order to afford a modest rental.
City of New Orleans to offer utility assistance to some eligible renters
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced that those who are at risk of electric or water disconnection might be eligible to receive payment assistance. The city is holding an outreach event for those who have received disconnect notices for their electricity or their water. The...
New Orleans residents are concerned that Mayor Cantrell is traveling too much
This trip would have been her third international trip in less than two months.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
A house collapsed yesterday in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A home on Bruxelles Street in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed Sunday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a one-alarm collapse at the location. It is unclear if there are any injuries at the moment, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
The Best Doctors in New Orleans
Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
New Orleans Is Finally Getting a Dedicated Boba Shop — Two, Actually
The city of New Orleans simply doesn’t have much in the way of options for boba, also called bubble tea and pearl milk tea — those mostly exist outside of parish lines in Metairie, Kenner, and even Marrero. Now two dedicated boba shops are set to open before the end of the summer, bringing springy boba pearls, frothy milk foam toppers, and photo-worthy milk foam cakes to two central locations in the city.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
RTA announces new system to get riders from Algiers, NO East to the city faster
NEW ORLEANS — The regions first Bus Rapid Transit is in the works to help get those living in the East and in Algiers to the CBD quicker. Hundreds of thousands of New Orleanians take the bus everyday, but sometimes the bus takes too long. To help combat delays, the Regional Transit Authority is looking to create designated bus lanes getting riders to their destination faster.
Mayor Cantrell and city leaders react to the acquittal of DA Jason Williams
On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell and Helena Moreno responded to the acquittal of District Attorney Jason Williams.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
