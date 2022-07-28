ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

chautauquatoday.com

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of its 2022 fundraising campaign during its annual meeting this week. The three co-chairs are Heather Turner, Denise Heppler, and Danielle Stone. Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million to fund significant community impact and change in southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs. Their 2022 campaign officially kicks off on September 22nd, with a goal of $1.31 million.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Mental Health Clinic Opens In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the latest investments in mental health in northern Chautauqua County is now fully operational. The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene hosted tours of their new behavioral health clinic on Friday. The clinic, which is located at 60 Franklin Avenue in...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

JPD Forensics Unit Visits Persell JUMP Program

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police Detective Damon and CSI Detective Rex Goot visited with students as part of the school’s summer JUMP program. “You can see these fingerprints,” said JPD Crime Scene Investigation Detective Craig Damon as he placed his hand on this police vehicle. “What if you can’t see the fingerprints? That’s what this is for.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

The 86th annual Potter County Fair is here

Millport, Pa. — The Potter County Fair is set to begin Sunday, and there's plenty of opportunities for fun and food. The fair runs from July 31 through Aug. 6 with the fair opening at 9 a.m. every day. Rides will operate until 10 p.m. Admission into the fair and parking will be free every day. Wrist bands will be available to purchase for rides. Pricing is $8 on Sunday...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
ellicottvilleNOW

Therapeutic Support Group for Cancer Warriors Offered In Ellicottville

A diagnosis of cancer can elicit so many human reactions and responses all weaved into an overwhelming sense of being alone. Some of the most common human reactions following the news of a cancer diagnosis can be: overwhelm, shock, disbelief, fear, anxiety, panic, anger, guilt, shame, loneliness, and a general sense of losing control. The battle or road of having cancer is nothing to be juggling by yourself.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success

Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg

Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the promotion of Angelena Goot to Store Manager of its Frewsburg location. Goot started her career at Tops in 2011 as a carry-out-café clerk and has held many positions over the years, most recently interim Store Manager. Goot is a resident of Sinclairville.
FREWSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

How one NY city is embracing legal marijuana to revitalize its once-thriving economy

Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Once a major manufacturing hub and “furniture capital of the world,” Jamestown – the largest city in western New York’s Chautauqua County – has in recent years been hard-hit with drug issues and crime, according to its mayor, Eddie Sundquist.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo

Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
BUFFALO, NY
