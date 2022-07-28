www.tigerdroppings.com
theadvocate.com
Affordable housing, police, prison safety: What Baton Rouge could spend stimulus money on
Security upgrades at the parish's juvenile facility, replacement of aging heating and cooling units at the parish prison, millions toward affordable housing and money for several public safety initiatives make up the list of proposed spending for another $48 million of federal stimulus money the city-parish is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.
tigerdroppings.com
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
theadvocate.com
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far
For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all. While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's...
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
theadvocate.com
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
theadvocate.com
Catalytic converter thefts have spiked nationwide, including in Lafayette. Here’s what to know.
Last winter, a group of thieves set up shop in Kevin Fitch’s salvage yard on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, working in the dead of night as they sawed catalytic converters from totaled vehicles on his property. The group worked out of a van on the lot, using space heaters on...
theadvocate.com
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
westcentralsbest.com
In Baton Rouge, one city worker put in for more than 2,600 hours of overtime in one year as auditor raises red flags
(The Center Square) – An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to...
tigerdroppings.com
Entergy is asking it's employees to donate portions of their paychecks to assist customers
Let me start this post by saying SUPPOSEDLY Entergy sent out a memo to some of its employees asking that they donate a portion of their paychecks to help certain customers pay their entergy bill...I grabbed this from a Baton Rouge subreddit. Can anyone here confirm or is this bullshite?
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
tigerdroppings.com
An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency
How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
Contactless pay options coming to CATS buses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every CATS bus will be equipped with new contactless pay options by the middle of August. The Capitol Area Transit System has partnered with UMO to bring riders the new options by Monday, August 15. Riders will be able to use a smartphone app or a reloadable UMO pass card as a form of payment.
Power disrupted after a crash in Baton Rouge involving a semi-truck (Baton Rouge, LA)
Power disrupted after a crash in Baton Rouge involving a semi-truck (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a crash involving a semi-truck knocked down power lines in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck was reported just after 9 a.m. on N Ardenwood Drive and Winbourne Avenue [...]
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
Guillory administration threatens fines and jail time if he’s replaced while in rehab
We're taking a deep dive into the letter Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory sent to the Louisiana Attorney General.
