Why does monkeypox need a name change and why are people triggered by the name?

3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Opening New Business Ahead of Show’s Season 24
Ice-T’s next new side hustle involves the lucrative marijuana business. The Law & Order: SVU star, with help from a long-time friend, is opening a giant cannabis dispensary. Ice-T is partnering with Charis B, who owns The Medicine Woman dispensary in California. The state of New Jersey approved their application to open the 5,000-square-foot recreational dispensary in Jersey City. Pop Culture reports that Jersey City is really select as to who it chooses for a dispensary.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It has been practically two years because the noticed lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the bugs — and imagine it or not, there’s an app for that.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Ask Amy: Father wants adult sisters to get along; ‘I don’t understand why he always takes her side’
Dear Amy: I live in New York City in a co-op building. The apartment next door was sold eight months ago and has been unoccupied ever since. I work from home doing some freelance writing, and I teach voice lessons via Zoom. I always have between two and eight voice students – of all ages.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
If My Grandfather Could See Me Now | Shabbat Shalom, 1 Av, 5782, שבת שלום
The Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds (HKC) are home to the day camps of 15 New York Jewish Community Centers (JCCs). Each year, three sites totaling roughly 500 acres—located on Long Island, in Rockland County, and on Staten Island—provide more than 7,000 campers with opportunities to grow, learn, and build connections with the Jewish community, Israel, and the wider Jewish world. Day camp and the magical experiences children take home with them each day are among the most powerful tools we have to create bonds between and among young families at a significant juncture along their road to greater participation in Jewish life.
NYC considers changing the time you can put your trash out to 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected. The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
A 30-year-old NJ mom-and-pop bookstore that you must experience
This mom-and-pop NJ bookstore will bring you back to the old days. While I love being able to order something on Amazon in 5 seconds just as much as the next person, I do crave that in-person, old-fashioned shopping experience from time to time. If you feel the same, next...
Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As of July 16, Carmela Clemente-Anzalone’s name has been officially etched on the prestigious roster of Staten Island centenarians — super seniors who’ve rounded the century mark. Since the “really big” birthday deserves major accolades, family members and friends gathered to celebrate...
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
