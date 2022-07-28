‘Virgin River’ Star Colin Lawrence Asked Fans to Choose Their Fave Couple on the Show—and His Co-Stars Have *Thoughts*

www.purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
‘Virgin River’ Season 4: Alexandra Breckenridge Waited on ‘Pins and Needles’ to Find Out the Answer to This Cliffhanger
It may be hard to believe that Virgin River cast members have the same burning questions we do about the Netflix show. But as it turns out, they do. And it looks like one of the show’s stars, Alexandra Breckenridge, found herself wanting the answer to a major season three finale cliffhanger.
Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future
Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
Katie Holmes Isn’t the Only Cast Member Who Believes There Shouldn’t Be a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot
With popular ‘90s shows like That ‘70s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Charmed getting a reboot, it’s no surprise that Dawson’s Creek fans have been asking for one too. But, as far as Katie Holmes and some of her castmates are concerned, the overall concept seems like a very bad idea.
The Kiss Between ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour Was Entirely Their Idea
Screams could be heard around the world (okay, well, at least in our living room) when Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper kissed in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. Though the moment was cut short, it definitely took fans by surprise. But, what if we told you that scene was completely unscripted?
Zoe Saldaña: ‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols ‘Made Me Feel Safe’ Joining J.J. Abrams’ Reboot
Click here to read the full article. Live long and prosper, and Nichelle Nichols did just that. Zoe Saldaña opened up about taking on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichols’ character, Nyota Uhura. Saldaña penned a tribute to original “Star Trek” TV series star Nichols, who died on Saturday at age 89. Nichols’ Uhura was one half of TV’s first interracial kiss with Captain Kirk (William Shatner) in 1968 and “blazed a trail” for all actors of color after her, as Saldaña wrote. While Nichols’ fellow “Star Trek” alums George Takei and LeVar Burton have shared tributes, Saldaña’s post spoke to the...
Prince William Posts Surprise Video Message with Princess Charlotte—and She's Dressed Just Like Mom Kate Middleton
Royal fans woke up to a fun surprise today when they found Prince William and Princess Charlotte had made a brand-new video together. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, posted the Instagram video to the joint account he shares with wife, Kate Middleton, also 40. In the short clip, we get...
Prince William’s Surprise Sunday Night Appearance Is One We Should’ve Seen Coming
Prince William just stepped out for a not-so-surprising surprise appearance. Last night, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, attended the women’s Euro 2022 football final at Wembley Stadium, where he saw England’s national team, The Lionesses, defeat Germany. After the game, the royal celebrated with the athletes on the field and posted a slideshow of photos on the Instagram page he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton.
Kate Middleton Pulled Out Her Best Sailing Style for Her Latest Outing (and Also Gave Us a Hairstyle Switch)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We've always got our eyes locked on Kate Middleton's style, and although she's been sporting a lot of polka dot-heavy...
J.Lo Wows in Surprise Live Performance But Her Feathery Tiger-Print Pants Steal the Show
Even fresh off her wedding, Jennifer Lopez can't be slowed down. While the Hustlers actress has been enjoying a post-elopement trip around France with her now-hubby, Ben Affleck, and their kids, the 53-year-old star just surprised fans at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event with an energetic performance and a showstopping outfit.
George R.R. Martin Says ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Book Series Will End Differently Than the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV Show
It feels like just yesterday that Game of Thrones aired its final episodes, wrapping up eight seasons of fast-paced, fantasy-filled TV that dominated our attention for years. And while the show may not have ended in the way some fans wanted, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series from which it was adapted, George R.R. Martin, just assured readers that his books will end a little differently.
Kate Walsh Says Her Character on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Was Supposed to Be Played by a Man
You probably recognize Kate Walsh from Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Emily in Paris and 13 Reasons Why. But did you know she also plays The Handler in The Umbrella Academy?. The 54-year-old actress sat down for a recent interview with PureWow, where she discussed the popular Netflix series and...
A Former Chef Fact Checks ‘The Bear’ on Hulu
Yes, everyone has a TV show to rave about these days, but let me add one more to the list. The Bear, which is available to stream on Hulu, is an absolute must-watch. The FX series follows Carmen or “Carmy” (played by Jeremy Allen White of Shameless fame), a fine-dining chef who takes over his family’s failing Chicago-based sandwich shop, with intentions to turn it around. Personal and professional demons abound—mainly the toxicity of his past life working in a fancy restaurant kitchen—which got us curious: How true-to-life is this show? To fact check, we reached out to a former L.A.-based chef who spent years working at a variety of restaurants, including one with a Michelin star. (For the record, he binge watched all eight episodes of the hit series—which has already been renewed for season two—in a single day.)
