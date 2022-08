A man was arrested in Elmont on July 29 for assaulting a police officer. James Paden, 53, allegedly stole multiple items from the Marshalls at 600 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont, according to a statement released by the Nassau County Police Department. Paden, who is from Uniondale, did not attempt to pay for any of these items, according to police.

ELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO