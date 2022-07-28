Texas’s Greatest Fans Are Older, Conservative, White Men, According To New Poll

www.reformaustin.org
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC News
RELATED PEOPLE
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0