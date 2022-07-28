ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, KY

$400 million expansion to Jim Beam distillery in Nelson County to create more than 50 jobs

wdrb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

wdrb.com

Louisville organizations head to eastern Kentucky to help flooding victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With trucks and trailers loaded full of supplies, groups in Louisville are headed to eastern Kentucky to help victims of the recent floods. "I mean, who would've thought that we would've had back-to-back disasters in Kentucky?" said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club. Veteran's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sports-themed coffee shop reopens on Frankfort Avenue in Clifton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop in Clifton mixes coffee and cocktails. Pregame Coffee is now open on Frankfort Avenue after it closed its first location in NuLu back in January. It has a sports vibe with several TVs and memorabilia. The focus is on coffee cocktails such...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ronald McDonald House raffling flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is raffling off a coveted bourbon to fundraise. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle starts Aug. 1. According to a news release, one ticket is sold for $100 with all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville mayor announces re-election bid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's mayor announced he's running for another term in office. Mayor Mike Moore posted a video Monday announcing his bid for re-election. He calls being mayor, "The greatest job in the greatest city." Moore grew up in Jeffersonville and owned Jerry's Family Restaurant before he was...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Employee strike ends at FireKing International in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-week long strike between teamsters and FireKing International in New Albany has come to end. Teamsters Local 89 posted to its social media that after three months, the group voted unanimously to ratify to new five-year agreement with Fire King. The contract will include a...
NEW ALBANY, IN

