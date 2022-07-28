$400 million expansion to Jim Beam distillery in Nelson County to create more than 50 jobs

www.wdrb.com
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KentuckyTravel MavenKentucky State
Haycraft Park & Trail has bridges, rabbits and waterways in Elizabethtown, KyTwoSq MediaElizabethtown, KY
Elizabethtown Founders' Day Fireworks to CommenceAnthony ClemonsElizabethtown, KY
wdrb.com
World's Fair Triceratops figure returning to the Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular figure is returning to the Kentucky Science Center after a decade-long absence. According to a news release Monday, the World's Fair Triceratops is being brought back to the museum's parking lot in downtown Louisville. The dinosaur figure is 26 feet long and 4,800 pounds.
wdrb.com
Kroger, UPS team up to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect,...
wdrb.com
Louisville organizations head to eastern Kentucky to help flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With trucks and trailers loaded full of supplies, groups in Louisville are headed to eastern Kentucky to help victims of the recent floods. "I mean, who would've thought that we would've had back-to-back disasters in Kentucky?" said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club. Veteran's...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson retires after 36 years serving in jail system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's longest-running jailer is trading in his handcuffs for golf clubs. Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson retired Monday after 36 years working in the jail system. He helped design and build the county's recent $23 million facility and is also part of the Kentucky Jailer's Association.
wdrb.com
Sports-themed coffee shop reopens on Frankfort Avenue in Clifton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop in Clifton mixes coffee and cocktails. Pregame Coffee is now open on Frankfort Avenue after it closed its first location in NuLu back in January. It has a sports vibe with several TVs and memorabilia. The focus is on coffee cocktails such...
wdrb.com
Road closures, restricted access planned for annual street rod event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) rides back into Louisville this week. The event at the Kentucky Exposition Center starts Aug. 4. There will be restricted access and road closures from Thursday to Sunday, according Louisville Metro Police. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through...
wdrb.com
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
wdrb.com
Ronald McDonald House raffling flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is raffling off a coveted bourbon to fundraise. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle starts Aug. 1. According to a news release, one ticket is sold for $100 with all...
wdrb.com
The Voice-Tribune, a St. Matthews news magazine, to close after decades of publication
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being a source of news in the City of St. Matthews for decades, The Voice-Tribune is closing its doors. The news magazine's current publisher, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, made the announcement on the outlet's Facebook page on Monday. "As publisher of THE VOICE TRIBUNE, my...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville mayor announces re-election bid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's mayor announced he's running for another term in office. Mayor Mike Moore posted a video Monday announcing his bid for re-election. He calls being mayor, "The greatest job in the greatest city." Moore grew up in Jeffersonville and owned Jerry's Family Restaurant before he was...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
wdrb.com
Donate Life giving away school supplies at St. Stephen Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY is giving away free school supplies to students Saturday. The back-to-school event is being held at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. According to a news release, the event is focused on providing children in west Louisville with education materials before the start of school.
wdrb.com
Mayor proclaims Elizabethtown is 'on fire' as massive developments flock to Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
wdrb.com
UK basketball sets open practice fundraiser for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari has been quick to jump into action on spearheading charitable efforts in response to natural disasters in the past, most notably when an earthquake struck Haiti in 2010 and when tornadoes hit Western Kentucky in December. But he...
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
wdrb.com
Employee strike ends at FireKing International in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-week long strike between teamsters and FireKing International in New Albany has come to end. Teamsters Local 89 posted to its social media that after three months, the group voted unanimously to ratify to new five-year agreement with Fire King. The contract will include a...
