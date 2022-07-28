Google’s takeover of the Thompson Ctr. & the future of tech in Illinois

will.illinois.edu
illinois.edu
Can Illinois’ power grid take the heat?
Illinois has seen several heatwaves this summer with central Illinois expected to see another during the first week of August 2022. That means more people using the air conditioning, and more power usage overall, prompting questions about the stability of the state’s power grid and the plants that produce the energy we use. In 2021, the General Assembly passed a law that set Illinois on a path to phase out carbon emissions by 2045, while also diversifying the renewable energy workforce and relying less on legacy energy providers such as coal.
Google Just Bought The Thompson Center For $105 Million, Here’s What It Means For Chicago
The James R. Thompson Center, located in the iconic Chicago Loop, has finally been sold after years of debate to Google. Yes, Google, as in the internet browser and tech-giant. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this sale yesterday afternoon. So, what does it mean? Well, the company bought the building for $105 million. The Thompson Center is known as one of the most significant postmodern buildings, was designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 and Google plans to honor its past legacy. The center will be entirely redeveloped, transforming the building into an office suite for Google workers. Some consider this to be ‘the biggest corporate expansion’ in Chicago’s history. The center has been a source of contention as it was sold a few years ago and was put up for sale in June with no plans to move forward. Now, the Governor of Illinois hopes that Google will help to generate tax revenue and bring a renewed life to The Loop.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should either
Chicago police vehicle on roadPhoto by Arvell Dorsey Jr. (Creative Commons) The hypocrisy stinks pretty bad in Chicago. Why? Several police-driven vehicles used to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot from place to place around Chicago have reportedly racked up multiple traffic tickets that have gone unpaid despite the mayor's distinct cry for stricter speed cameras in the city.
Amazon warehouse employees in Joliet complain about hostile work environment
Some employees of the amazon warehouse in Joliet are levelling serious charges against their employer. They’re accusing amazon of creating a dangerous and racially hostile work environment — and of retaliating against employees who complain.
spotonillinois.com
Kim Foxx fiddles as Chicago crumbles
Editor's note: This article was first published by Prairie State WireKim Foxx, the Cook County prosecutor who won't prosecute, has an agenda, but it's not equal justice for all under the law. And instead of holding Foxx to account for not doing her job, current Attorney General Kwame...
SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022
The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments...
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
newschannel20.com
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
Chicago sues two debt resolution companies, says they left consumers worse off
The City of Chicago’s Law Department has filed a complaint against two debt resolution companies, Monarch Legal and Strategic Financial Solutions, as well as Monarch Owner Timothy Burnette. The City of Chicago is seeking fines and restitution.
fox32chicago.com
Gary mayor says guaranteed income program has been a success
GARY, Ind. - The first Midwest city to launch a guaranteed income program says one year in, and it is paying off. One-hundred-and-twenty-five Gary families received $500 a month. On Thursday, the mayor of Gary told FOX 32 Chicago that before the program, only 24 percent of its participants were...
1470 WMBD
Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster
CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man believes city shut his business down because he's Black
CHICAGO - Rashad Bailey had high hopes for his new business venture — Dinner and a Movie. April 30, 2021 — that’s when Bailey started serving up waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions. But he says the new hot spot turned cold days after he opened the business’ doors.
Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order to protect those traveling to Chicago for abortions
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order that would prohibit city workers and police from helping another state prosecute anyone traveling to Chicago to seek an abortion. Lightfoot said this is a pre-emptive step as some states are looking at laws to make it illegal to cross state lines for abortions. “You have […]
Chicago Heights makes water delivery deal with suburban neighbors
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez says a new 25-year deal between suburban neighbors will culminate in 100 percent water delivery by mid-September or early October.
