Google’s takeover of the Thompson Ctr. & the future of tech in Illinois

By Produced by Aden Choate
 4 days ago
Can Illinois’ power grid take the heat?

Illinois has seen several heatwaves this summer with central Illinois expected to see another during the first week of August 2022. That means more people using the air conditioning, and more power usage overall, prompting questions about the stability of the state’s power grid and the plants that produce the energy we use. In 2021, the General Assembly passed a law that set Illinois on a path to phase out carbon emissions by 2045, while also diversifying the renewable energy workforce and relying less on legacy energy providers such as coal.
Google Just Bought The Thompson Center For $105 Million, Here’s What It Means For Chicago

The James R. Thompson Center, located in the iconic Chicago Loop, has finally been sold after years of debate to Google. Yes, Google, as in the internet browser and tech-giant. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this sale yesterday afternoon. So, what does it mean? Well, the company bought the building for $105 million. The Thompson Center is known as one of the most significant postmodern buildings, was designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 and Google plans to honor its past legacy. The center will be entirely redeveloped, transforming the building into an office suite for Google workers. Some consider this to be ‘the biggest corporate expansion’ in Chicago’s history. The center has been a source of contention as it was sold a few years ago and was put up for sale in June with no plans to move forward. Now, the Governor of Illinois hopes that Google will help to generate tax revenue and bring a renewed life to The Loop.
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary

Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Kim Foxx fiddles as Chicago crumbles

Editor's note: This article was first published by Prairie State WireKim Foxx, the Cook County prosecutor who won't prosecute, has an agenda, but it's not equal justice for all under the law. And instead of holding Foxx to account for not doing her job, current Attorney General Kwame...
Illinois receives $760 million settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
Gary mayor says guaranteed income program has been a success

GARY, Ind. - The first Midwest city to launch a guaranteed income program says one year in, and it is paying off. One-hundred-and-twenty-five Gary families received $500 a month. On Thursday, the mayor of Gary told FOX 32 Chicago that before the program, only 24 percent of its participants were...
Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster

CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
Chicago man believes city shut his business down because he's Black

CHICAGO - Rashad Bailey had high hopes for his new business venture — Dinner and a Movie. April 30, 2021 — that’s when Bailey started serving up waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions. But he says the new hot spot turned cold days after he opened the business’ doors.
