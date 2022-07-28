2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Look: Concerns Addressed

www.motortrend.com
Related
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
Top Speed
2023 C8 Corvette Z06 - Performance, Price, and Photos
Celebrating almost 60 years of the Corvette Z06, the latest iteration of the race-bred variant promises to be the best performing and most refined Z06, ever. For many Corvette enthusiasts, the Z06 is perhaps the most desirable model within the line-up. Using the success and development of the C8.R race car, the C8 Z06 will integrate the first-ever flat-plane V-8 engine ever seen in a production Chevy, let alone a Corvette.
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
Autoweek.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6
The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!
Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
FBI raids West Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels, former employees say they're 'not surprised'
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – A west Michigan auto supplier is the target of a federal investigation. While many details remain unclear, FBI agents raided Dicastal North America in Greenville, north of Grand Rapids, on Monday. Though a spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed a search warrant was executed on Monday,...
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maple Brother's Auction Selling A Beautiful 396 Powered Chevelle
The Chevrolet Chevelle is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1967 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 from Maple Brothers, and your vintage Chevy collection is empty without it.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions
Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
Minnesota man buys classic Buick and finds a Detroit connection
Cars and Detroit go together like cheese on a hamburger. The odds of finding a receipt dated 1971 from the original Ziebart location in Detroit may be slim , but not for Jay Brenner. In December 2021, Brenner searched the web for classic cars and stumbled on a 1970 Buick...
Comments / 0