Florida State

Florida cop charged with felony battery for grabbing female officer by the throat

 4 days ago
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with felonies, sues Oak Lawn police after being punched by officers while pinned to the ground

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies after officers repeatedly punched him while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week, in which police said they were concerned he was reaching for a gun.The teen, Hadi Abuatelah, has also filed a federal lawsuit against Oak Lawn police.Abuatelah was brought straight to the Oak Lawn Police Department after spending four days in the hospital. He has been charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of...
OAK LAWN, IL
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK

