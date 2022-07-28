Dorothy Schmitz, 83, Cambridge and formerly of Long Prairie

wjon.com
Paul Eugene Groethe, 91, Sauk Rapids
Paul Eugene Groethe, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at the Waters Church in Sartell, MN, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Visitation all be from 10:00-11:00 AM. A private burial service for the family will take place in North Dakota at a later date. Flowers and memorials are welcome.
Roland Kenneth Meyer, 70, Waite Park
A visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MN for Roland Kenneth Meyer of Waite Park, MN. He died at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Inurnment will be at a later date.
This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
As a kid there were a few field trips we would take every year. A trip to the local stream to collect water samples and eat a bagged lunch, a trip to the museum to see artifacts and eat a bagged lunch, etc. In elementary school we usually took a...
