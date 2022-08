In a move that surprised the Orioles’ clubhouse, Baltimore traded first baseman-designated hitter Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros for a pair of pitching prospects Monday as part of a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s how a handful of Orioles reacted to the move, one that came with Baltimore playing .500 baseball and sitting three games out of a wild-card spot. Manager Brandon ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 25 MINUTES AGO