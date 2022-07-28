ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills mayor rejects LA County mask mandate: ‘More important issues to enforce’

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago
fox40jackson.com

pasadenanow.com

Council Expected to Send Letter of Support for Bill to Expand California ID Eligibility For All Californians, Regardless of Immigration Status

On Monday the Pasadena City Council is expected to approve issuing an official letter of support for a new state Assembly Bill expanding the eligibility to obtain a California identity card to approximately 1.6 million undocumented people living here. Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz made the recommendation to authorize Mayor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing

The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

The Sheriff Strikes Back

WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases

This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiahealthline.org

The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid

Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale

What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.
KTLA

California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%

Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent. Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project

Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard

LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Fight Over Dueling Rent Increase Proposals Threatens to Split Santa Monicans for Renters Rights

The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.
SANTA MONICA, CA

