Nordic Fest begins in Decorah

www.kyoutv.com
Related
Hy-Vee offers update on potential launch date
The new Hy-Vee store is still on its way to completion, but company officials now have a better idea of when it will open.
Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life, Facebook post says
The life-saving effort was shared across social media run by the Iowa State Patrol.
KIMT
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
KEYC
Head-on crash leaves Mason City man dead
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City man is dead after a crash in Cerro Gordo County. It happened at 11:10 p.m. Monday on 265th Street at Yarrow Avenue, about eight miles east of Mason City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 58-year-old Charles City driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Deer causes motorcycle crash that seriously injures Rochester man
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured overnight trying to avoid a deer. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 am Thursday in the 6000 block of Salem Road SW. A 52-year-old man from Rochester was riding a motorcycle west when a deer jumped out in front of him.
Patrol: Head-on crash claims life of Mason City man
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy Hoy […]
KIMT
Stewartville woman caught with meth and stolen property pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested with drugs and stolen property is pleading not guilty. Lisa Christine Phillips, 41 of Stewartville, is charged with second-degree sale of drugs, third-degree possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team...
KAAL-TV
Owatonna woman killed in an ATV accident
(ABC 6 News) - An Owatonna woman was killed in an ATV accident in Houston County. On July 22, at approximately 11:30am, Houston County Dispatch received a 911 call of an ATV accident with one person injured in the southeast area of Houston County. Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Officials identify two dead in vehicle crash with train car in Butler County
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died when their van hit a train car northwest of Clarksville Wednesday night. Officials said 70-year-old Joel Sult and 68-year-old Rosemary Sult, both of Allison, died in the crash. Iowa State Patrol said the...
cbs2iowa.com
Two dead after crash between car and train in Butler County
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people are dead after the van they were in collided with a train in Butler County. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in Packard, north of Clarksville, around 9:30 pm. The van was traveling southbound on Packard Avenue and crashed...
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist killed in Freeborn County crash
A man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Freeborn County. Larry Kenneth Helgeson, 71, of Rose Creek, was deceased at the scene of the crash at 145th St and 890 Ave, approximately four miles east of Myrtle. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash just after...
KCRG.com
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa woman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing money from a memorial account for her Manchester husband’s son. A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Floyd County man arrested for rape
FLOYD, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for raping a woman. Rodney Ray McCarty, 61 of Floyd, is accused of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, and OWI-1st offense. Floyd County law enforcement says it got a call around 8 pm Tuesday about a man...
Comments / 0