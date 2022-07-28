Nordic Fest begins in Decorah

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.

