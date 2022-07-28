Campfire Restrictions Effective after July 28

kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
Vantage Under Level 2 Evacuation Notice Due to Wildfire
Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for the entire town of Vantage due to a wildfire. The blaze is burning along the Vantage Highway near milepost 18 and is reportedly moving swiftly in high winds. The Vantage Highway is closed from No. 81 Road near Ellensburg to Recreation Drive...
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Historic Wenatchee Fire Station to be Sold
The City of Wenatchee will soon sell the historic former Chelan County Fire District #1 station at 126 South Chelan Avenue. The station sits on the corner of South Chelan Avenue and Yakima Street. Executive Services Director Laura Gloria said the building, which was declared surplus through a resolution by...
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
Primary Ballot Returns Slow in Chelan & Douglas Counties
Washington’s primary election is tomorrow (August 1). Ballots were mailed to voters in the state over two weeks ago on July 15. However, thus far, both Chelan and Douglas Counties haven't seen very many returned. “Returns have been a little light so far,” says Douglas County Auditor, Thad Duvall....
Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz as confirming he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Receives $1.4 mil. For Landscape Restoration
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative (NCWFHC) received $1.4 million for forest restoration and to reduce wildfire threats. The funding came from the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP). Funding will go towards treating 1.1 million acres of a project area to align with Washington...
City of Wenatchee Appeals to Chelan County Superior Court Regarding the Grace City Church Noise Ordinance Issue
The legal battle between the City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church has led the city to appeal to the Chelan County Superior Court, claiming that the Chelan County District Court infringed upon their right to due process. This case began on Feb. 27th when a resident called RiverCom, reporting...
Wenatchee Animal Control Seeking Dogs Responsible for Attack
Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is investigating a dog attack that occurred on private property in the Wenatchee Heights area Monday morning. Control officers say two dogs killed several rabbits at a residence off Jim Smith Road and then charged the property owner when they attempted approaching them.. Taylor...
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
Motorcyclist Dead in Crash South of Coulee City
A 68-year-old motorcyclist is dead from a crash on southbound SR 17 south of Coulee City Sunday morning. Troopers say Dennis Armour of Ephrata died at a hospital after rear ending an SUV that had slowed down to turn into the Blue Lake rest area just before 9am. None of...
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
East Wenatchee Orchard Operation Disciplined For Worker Treatment
The U.S. Department of Labor is prohibiting an East Wenatchee orchard operator from a program that allows employment of temporary agricultural workers from outside the U.S. Welton Orchards is being barred from the program for what the agency calls intimidation and harassment of temporary Mexican workers. Labor Department investigators determined...
Numerica Credit Union Gifts $20k in Scholarships
Numerica Credit Union recently gifted 14 students nearly $20,000 in scholarship funds geared towards post-secondary educational opportunities. Numerica presented two scholarship programs, the Continuing Education Scholarships program with four $2,500 grants, and the $tarting Off Right Scholarships with ten $1,000 grants. The Continuing Education Scholarship program is for currently enrolled...
