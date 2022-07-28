Greg Schiano continues his tough guy act in regards to Tennessee Vols

atozsports.com
5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday
Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama
Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Former Florida Star Who Collapsed On Court Visiting New College Team
In May, forward Keyontae Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday morning, Jeff Goodman of Stadium had an update on the former Florida's star future. Per a report from Goodman, Kansas State will host Johnson for a visit this weekend. Johnson collapsed during a game in December of 2020....
DL target from Georgia on verge of decision after visiting Vols again
A Class of 2023 defensive lineman from Georgia visited Tennessee again Saturday and is planning to announce his college decision soon.
Josh Heupel details how Tennessee's offense can help Vols' defense
Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Ahead of the first practice in fall training camp, Heupel discussed how Tennessee’s offense can help the Vols’ defense this season. “For us, third and short situational football is a huge emphasis,”...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Spirit's Take: Here's what Ole Miss is adding in junior college offensive tackle Izavion Miller
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin had a hell of a final summer weekend prior to fall camp starting on Monday. They added two On3 Consensus four-stars and a three-star tight end. Then, they added a fourth commitment Sunday evening when Southwest Mississippi Community College offensive tackle Izavion Miller announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.
2022 at a Glance: Ole Miss heads to Nashville to play Vanderbilt for first SEC road game
NOTE: This series is giving an overview of Ole Miss football’s 2022 opponents. Next up is a quick glance at Vanderbilt who the Rebels play in Nashville for their first road trip in conference play. The front half of Ole Miss football’s schedule this season is one that could...
Report: USC President ‘Shut Down’ Potential 2021 Pac-12 Expansion
Ten months ago, Carol Folt was surprised the league was discussing the possibility of expansion. Now, the Trojans will be leaving for the Big Ten.
4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue Football Program
Rickie Collins, a 2023 four-star quarterback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced his decision to decommit from the Purdue football program.
JD PicKell: Tennessee feels ready to make major leap in 2022
Year two of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville is upon us, and the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to solidify themselves as a SEC East contender from here on out. According to On3’s JD PicKell, there’s a rejuvenated feeling within the program as preseason expectations continue to pile as the 2022 college football season rears its head.
Josh Heupel details Vols' program shifting mindset in expecting to win
Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel met with media Sunday ahead of the Vols’ first practice. He discussed Tennessee’s program shifting its mindset from hoping, to believing, and expecting to win. “It’s based off of the investment that you have...
PHOTOS: 2022 Tennessee football media day
Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field. Ahead of the Vols’ first fall training camp practice, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media and previewed the 2022 season. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh took part in media...
Heupel reacts to Vols' NCAA Notice of Allegations after investigation
The Notice of Allegations that Tennessee received from the NCAA more than a week ago was hardly the end of the case involving alleged recruiting violations by former Vols football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s staff. But it was a major step toward the end of a lengthy process that started with an investigation spanning more than 18 months.
