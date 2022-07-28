Brendon Evers Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

pokesreport.com
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State did offer two 2025 quarterbacks after the second and final minicamp of the summer on Saturday. Emile Picarella of St. Joseph’s Catolica Academy in Madison, Miss. and Kelden Ryan of Keller (Central), Texas both got offers, but a third 2025 quarterback was also spinning the ball well and was getting lots of attention from Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay.
STILLWATER – It’s funny that a position change can mean so much, but Broken Arrow’s Jamison Mejia, he goes by Jamo, has moved from tight end to offensive tackle. That means the athletic 6-5, 265-pound Mejia is now rising up the recruiting boards. As a senior, it might be late for some, but Oklahoma State is looking to add to their offensive line commitments after sophomore Silas Barr had to retire from an injury this summer.
