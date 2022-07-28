Ashdown man accused in fatal shooting of girlfriend's son

www.menastar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
menastar.com
Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis
HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
menastar.com
Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries
TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
menastar.com
Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police will be kicking off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp next week for young kids. One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers. The PRIDE Academy program hosted by the police department includes about 100 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas...
Comments / 0