Oklahoma State Offers 2024 Four-Star Receiver Drelon Miller

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is in the mix to land one of the top prospects in the 2022 class. Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, a 7-0, 233-pound center out of Putnam (CT) Science Academy, is set to announce his commitment on August 1 and 1 p.m. CT and he’s down to Oklahoma State, Kentucky, OU and Tennessee.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO