Oklahoma State Offers 2024 Four-Star Receiver Drelon Miller

Collin Oliver Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver is one of 90 college football players named to the 2022 Bednarik Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday morning. This is the season preseason watchlist for the sophomore out of Edmond (OK) Santa Fe as he also...
OSU Four-Star Center Prospect Set to Announce Commitment August 1
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is in the mix to land one of the top prospects in the 2022 class. Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, a 7-0, 233-pound center out of Putnam (CT) Science Academy, is set to announce his commitment on August 1 and 1 p.m. CT and he’s down to Oklahoma State, Kentucky, OU and Tennessee.
