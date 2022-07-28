How to Use AI to Create Images of Anything You Can Imagine

www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Double Exposure Effect Using Snapseed
Double exposure is a film and photography technique popular from the dawn of the film camera. It involves exposing a single film twice before developing the photograph to get an artistic effect. Today, you don't have to depend on camera films to create this effect when it can be done quickly using photo editing apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Implement the Open Graph Protocol in Next.js
Have you ever wanted your Next.js site to show up as a rich object when shared on social media? If so, then you need to implement the Open Graph protocol. The next-seo package makes it easy to add Open Graph tags to your Next.js site. You can also use a more manual approach for finer control over the finished result.
makeuseof.com
What to Do When the Snipping Tool Keyboard Shortcut Stops Working
If you frequently take screenshots on your PC, you're probably aware of the Win + Shift + S shortcut. Pressing those keys pops up the Snip and Sketch tool (or the Snipping Tool if you're on Windows 11), allowing you to quickly take a screenshot and save it on your computer.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Deep Link? How Does a Deep Link Work?
You might not know "deep links" by name, but you've almost certainly used them before. This digital navigation tool can be used to make content more accessible or less accessible. It can be a boring click-farming gadget or used in some really creative ways. So, what is a deep link?
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
makeuseof.com
What Are the Most Secure Blockchain Smartphones?
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become incredibly popular in several different industries. Blockchains have the ability to store data securely and transparently and have now even been introduced to the smartphone industry in the form of blockchain smartphones. But what is a blockchain smartphone, should you buy...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Started With the Calendar App on Your iPhone or iPad
Apple’s Calendar app is a relatively easy iPhone or iPad app to use, but it still takes some time to figure out when you first get started. You can add multiple calendars, share events, set alarms, and more to keep your day-to-day activities organized. Here’s an overview of everything...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Use Structures in C#
In C#, the two main type categories are value types (such as structures), and reference types (such as classes). Because a structure (or struct) is a value type it is data-centric. A struct can store attributes and related methods that, preferably, do not focus on behavior. How to Declare a...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Obsidian Into a Personal Kanban Organizer
You might have tried organizing your life using one of the dozens of task management solutions. The pessimist in us realizes they're not that different, and if one didn't work for you, probably none will. You need something more than mere task lists. Enter Obsidian. Although it's primarily a note-taking...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Items From the New Context Menu in Windows 10
Streamlining Microsoft Windows to make it suit you is one of the many benefits of the operating system. If you want to remove items from the New context menu to declutter your right-click menu, here’s how you can achieve that. Editing the Registry Is Risky. This method involves editing...
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Activity Status on Instagram
If you've ever used Instagram, you've probably noticed people's activity or online status—that familiar green dot indicating that a person is currently online. With your activity status on, both accounts you follow and the ones you message can all see that you're online. This can be awkward if someone can see you were online but didn't respond to their message.
makeuseof.com
How to Convert Units in Windows 11
Some users will need to at least occasionally convert one type of metric or imperial unit to another, be it for length measurements, data, volume, weight, speed, area, etc. Sure, you can utilize any small standalone calculator to convert such units. However, a Windows 11 computer is one big calculator with which you can convert units in various ways. This is how you can convert metric and imperial units on a Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
How to SSH Into a Raspberry Pi for Remote Access
When running a project on a headless Raspberry Pi, it may not always be convenient to plug it into a monitor when you want to change something, but you don’t need to. You can access and control the Raspberry Pi remotely via SSH (Secure SHell) from another computer or even a smartphone on the same network. This guide will first show you how to enable SSH, then how to SSH into Raspberry Pi from another device.
makeuseof.com
Using the NestJS Config Module to Manage Environment Variables
An environment variable provides information about the environment a process is running in. They configure server ports and database connections, hide sensitive data like API keys, and much more. The NestJS way of reading environment variables differs from NodeJS’s standard dotenv package. The NestJS config module lets you manage...
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your Mouse With the Keyboard in macOS
Back in the day, before computer mice and trackpads were invented, people had to use a keys on the keyboard to navigate around computer screens. Though this changed when new, more ergonomic pointing devices came to the market, mouse keys remained. Today, this Accessibility feature is still present in macOS....
makeuseof.com
How to Install Manjaro Linux on PC
Virtual machines are a great way to run new operating systems without installing them directly on your computer. You can try out your favorite Linux distributions before switching to them permanently, given the isolated, yet easy-to-install procedures. If you are sure about installing Manjaro directly on your PC, you can...
makeuseof.com
How to Use SQL Databases in a NestJS Application With TypeORM
An Object-Relational Mapper (ORM) is a library that implements the Object-Relational mapping technique. This lets you write SQL database queries using the object-oriented paradigm of your preferred language. TypeORM is a TypeScript ORM that makes interfacing with various databases very easy. It works with SQL databases but also interfaces nicely...
makeuseof.com
Angular Basics: How to Add Routing
If you’re creating an Angular application with multiple pages, you need to use routing to navigate between them. You can do this by creating a list of routes with a path for each page in the routing module. You can then route to other pages within an HTML file...
Comments / 0