What Time Is The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony On Tonight?

Fran Kirby is a footballer for the England national women’s team as well as playing for Chelsea. The 29 year old was born in Reading, England and began playing for her local team before joining Chelsea in 2015. She made her debut for the England team in 2014 against Sweden and has since played for the squad at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 as well as the Euros in 2017.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO