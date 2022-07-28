What Time Is The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony On Tonight?

www.ladbible.com
Related
Commonwealth Games Cycling Abandoned After Fan Left Covered In Blood By Horror Crash
A cycling event at the Commonwealth Games has been abandoned after a high-speed crash left riders injured and a fan covered in blood. The incident took place during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round in London today (31 July), when English cyclist Matt Walls went over the barrier at the side of the track and flew into the crowd along with his bike.
England Win Euro 2022 Final Against Germany As The Lionesses Bring It Home
England's women have won the Euro 2022 championship, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a tense encounter at Wembley. The Lionesses ended England's 56 year wait for a major trophy by claiming a first tournament win since 1966. Moreover, they dealt Germany their first ever loss in a European Championship...
£9.80 Meal At Commonwealth Games Slammed For Being 'Daylight Robbery'
A £9.80 meal at the Commonwealth Games has been branded daylight robbery. If you thought festival season saw some shockingly priced scran, wait till you see what they were serving up at the Commonwealth Games. The games are taking place in Birmingham this year and kicked off this Thursday...
What Is Fran Kirby’s Net Worth In 2022?
Fran Kirby is a footballer for the England national women’s team as well as playing for Chelsea. The 29 year old was born in Reading, England and began playing for her local team before joining Chelsea in 2015. She made her debut for the England team in 2014 against Sweden and has since played for the squad at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 as well as the Euros in 2017.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans Are Calling For Bank Holiday After England Euro 2022 Win
Fans around the country are calling for an extra bank holiday after England finally brought it home with an incredible 2-1 win over Germany in extra time. It's certainly the least the Lionesses deserve and would allow the country to celebrate the win just how it should, with a good and proper sesh.
McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm
A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
The Heartbreaking Reason Sarina Wiegman Kissed Her Wrist During Euros Final
England have won Euro 2022 due in no small part to the managerial magnificence of Sarina Wiegman. Beating Germany 2-1 thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Chole Kelly, it's the first major international trophy an England team have won since the men lifted the World Cup all the way back in 1966.
Queen's Guard At Tower Of London Breaks Protocol After Man Fails To Move Away From Him
A Queen's Guard at the Tower of London was seen breaking protocol recently after a tourist failed to keep his distance. Have a look below:. The footage, which was uploaded earlier this month by TikToker @mifoodbook, shows the Queen's Guard appearing to give one of the famous Yeoman Warder tours – a popular tourist attraction at the Tower of London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Lions Song Should Be Retired Following England's Euro 2022 Win, Says David Baddiel
David Baddiel has said he’s happy for the song Three Lions to be ‘put to bed’ now that the Lionesses have actually brought football home. Assuming you haven’t been under a rock for the past 24-hours, you’ll probably be aware that the England Lionesses secured a historic 2-1 victory against Germany in the Euro 2022 final last night.
Who is Sarina Wiegman's Family?
Sarina Wiegman has received a lot of attention at the Women’s Euros 2022 as the coach who could bring England’s Lionesses to victory. The former professional footballer turned manager took on the role as England’s head coach in September 2021, having previously won her national team of the Netherlands the main trophy at the Women’s Euros in 2017.
Boris Johnson Rules Out Bank Holiday For Brits To Celebrate Lionesses Euros Win
Boris Johnson has ruled out the possibility of a bank holiday to celebrate the England women's football team winning the Euros final. The Lionesses made history when they beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley last night (31 July), when hundreds of thousands of people tuned in to watch Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly score the goals that led the team to victory.
Football Fans Divided Over Finals 'Turning Into Superbowl' Before Game
Football fans have been left divided after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final kicked off with the 'The Pepsi Max Show' featuring artists such as Becky Hill. England's women's football team is hoping to bring football home as they face off against Germany in the Euro final today (31 July), but before the match got underway fans were kept entertained by the event's first-ever pre-match show.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
England Players Storm Post-Euro 2022 Press Conference Yelling 'It's Coming Home'
The overjoyed England squad has stormed their manager's post-match press conference after beating Germany in the Euro 2022 Championship final at Wembley. The women burst into the room while Sarina Wiegman was talking about the big win and sang 'It's Coming Home' in front of the waiting media. A seemingly...
Ex-Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Gives Fan The Finger After They Mock His English
Footage has emerged of former Arsenal manager Unai Emery giving a fan the middle finger after they mocked his English. Check it out:. The Spanish football manager was sacked by the Gunners just 18 months after taking over, having suffered from a series of poor results. Thankfully for him, he...
'Best Boss Ever' Surprises Staff With Ibiza Trip Worth £7,000
A generous employer surprised his entire team with an all-expenses-paid trip to Ibiza and tickets to Calvin Harris' residency as a reward after their best performing quarter yet. Ashley Jones, 34, the founder of Great Influence, a personal branding start-up, decided to surprise his team with the news during a...
LADbible
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0