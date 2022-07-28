Student Forced To Pop Dislocated Jaw Back In Place After Huge Yawn During Flight

www.ladbible.com
Queen's Guard At Tower Of London Breaks Protocol After Man Fails To Move Away From Him
A Queen's Guard at the Tower of London was seen breaking protocol recently after a tourist failed to keep his distance. Have a look below:. The footage, which was uploaded earlier this month by TikToker @mifoodbook, shows the Queen's Guard appearing to give one of the famous Yeoman Warder tours – a popular tourist attraction at the Tower of London.
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Guard Dog Completely Fails At Job By Lying Down Next To Drug Gang During Raid
A guard dog has been blasted after it failed to protect a gang during a raid. Have a look:. Cops burst into a drug den in Hortolandia, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, yesterday (28 July), seizing 1.1 tonnes of marijuana. And as well as losing their stash, three dealers were arrested...
Commonwealth Games Cycling Abandoned After Fan Left Covered In Blood By Horror Crash
A cycling event at the Commonwealth Games has been abandoned after a high-speed crash left riders injured and a fan covered in blood. The incident took place during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round in London today (31 July), when English cyclist Matt Walls went over the barrier at the side of the track and flew into the crowd along with his bike.
Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK
A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
McDonald's Restaurant Bans All Under-18s From Entering After 5pm
A McDonald's restaurant has banned all under-18s from entering after 5.00pm, in a bid to reduce instances of 'anti-social behaviour'. The ban has been introduced at the McDonald's on Church Street in Liverpool, with the fast food giant saying its decision was 'not taken lightly'. It added that the temporary...
Prince Charles Responds After Cheeky Brummie Invites Him For A Drink
Prince Charles had a terrific response when someone asked him if he wanted to get a pint. Have a look:. Come on, we've all wondered at some point what we would actually say if we ever met one of the royals. I mean, deep down you know the chances of...
McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm
A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
Man Fears He'll Soon Be Single After Getting Stone Island Tattoo On Night Out
Stone Island has become incredibly popular in recent years, but one man has taken his loyalty to the high fashion brand to a whole new level after getting its logo tattooed on his arm. Bolton Wanderers fan Nat Conway had a picture of his new ink uploaded to Twitter by...
Traveller Fined More Than $2,600 For Trying To Bring A McDonald's Meal Into Australia
A traveller has learned the hard way what happens when you try to bring food into Australia. Whenever you arrive into Australia, you're greeting with a video and a form explaining that you can't have certain items with you because of biosecurity issues. One backpacker clearly didn't realise how serious...
Food Blogger Is Being Investigated After Cooking And Eating Great White Shark In Video
A food blogger in China is being investigated by police after she shared footage of herself cooking and eating a great white shark. The woman, who is known as Tizi, has more than 7.8 million followers on Chinese streaming site Douyin. In a video shared on the site, Tizi can...
'Transformation of the body' - Crypt sheds light on Mayan death ritual
OCOSINGO, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The pyramids of the ancient Mayan city of Tonina rise high above the jungle of southeastern Mexico, but deep under the site's most important pyramid a once-forgotten crypt is shining new light on the rites and rituals of this civilization.
Noel Gallagher In Most Awkward Situation As Entire Restaurant Claps Along To Wonderwall On Holiday
Former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher found himself in possibly the most awkward situation imaginable as an entire restaurant full of people clapped along to 'Wonderwall' in front of him. You know that feeling when a crowd of people start singing 'Happy Birthday' to you, or when you're given some sort...
Fans Are Calling For Bank Holiday After England Euro 2022 Win
Fans around the country are calling for an extra bank holiday after England finally brought it home with an incredible 2-1 win over Germany in extra time. It's certainly the least the Lionesses deserve and would allow the country to celebrate the win just how it should, with a good and proper sesh.
Presenter Helen Skelton Feels ‘Really Stupid’ After Losing £70,000 Life Savings In Scam
Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has revealed how she lost £70,000 worth of life savings to a telephone banking scam back in 2019. According to the 38-year-old, the money was stolen after she answered just a few 'security questions' on the phone, believing she was speaking to her bank. The...
Man Fuming As He's Fined Half His Daily Pay After Parking For Just Eight Minutes
A motorist was ‘disgusted’ after he was fined £60 for parking up for just eight minutes. Ian Dykes claims that he was fined pretty much half his day’s pay at work for the short infringement at the East Street car park in Nottingham, when he was only parked there for so long because he was trying to pay.
Titanic Explorers Lose Light As They Search Through Wreck In Terrifying New Footage
110 years after the fateful night that the RMS Titanic sank, divers have returned to the sunken wreckage to see what else lies beyond. This eerie footage shared on TikTok shows just how different the ship looks after over a century of erosion caused by the sea:. The video shows...
100 Firefighters Tackle Fire As Blaze Near Heathrow Airport Forces Runway Changes
Around 100 firefighters were called out to tackle a grass fire that broke out in Feltham, near Heathrow Airport. You can see footage of the blaze here:. Videos shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, while planes were flying into land at the airport.
KFC Is Now Delivering Via Drones In Australia
KFC has announced they will offer flying drones to drop off orders at your doorstep so you can get your greasy fix as quick as possible. The mega fast-food chain has taken flight while partnering with Wing in Queensland, providing Australia’s very first on-demand drone delivery service. The service...
