Woman Gets 'Golden Eye' After Cruel Comments About Missing Eye While Working As Barmaid

We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Commonwealth Games Cycling Abandoned After Fan Left Covered In Blood By Horror Crash
A cycling event at the Commonwealth Games has been abandoned after a high-speed crash left riders injured and a fan covered in blood. The incident took place during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round in London today (31 July), when English cyclist Matt Walls went over the barrier at the side of the track and flew into the crowd along with his bike.
Archie Battersbee's Life Support Is Set To Be Turned Off Tomorrow Despite Intervention From UN
Archie Battersbee’s life support is set to be turned off tomorrow (1 August) despite the United Nations requesting that his treatment continue. The 12-year-old has been in a comatose state since being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, in April, and is currently receiving support from Barts Health NHS Trust.
Queen's Guard At Tower Of London Breaks Protocol After Man Fails To Move Away From Him
A Queen's Guard at the Tower of London was seen breaking protocol recently after a tourist failed to keep his distance. Have a look below:. The footage, which was uploaded earlier this month by TikToker @mifoodbook, shows the Queen's Guard appearing to give one of the famous Yeoman Warder tours – a popular tourist attraction at the Tower of London.
Mums Who Stole Thousands Worth From Boots Spared Jail After ‘Cost Of Living Crisis’ Defence
Two single mothers have claimed the cost of living crisis as their defence after being caught shoplifting goods worth £2,250 from Boots. The pair were spared jail after being sentenced at Sefton magistrates court in Liverpool, after saying they sold the stolen items on the black market to help get them through the cost of living crisis.
Wearable fans help Japan’s hot dogs beat the heat
Dog owners in Japan can now buy wearable fans to keep their pets cool during the country’s sweltering summer. Comprising a battery-operated, 80-gram fan attached to a breathable mesh outfit, the device circulates cool air around the animal’s body. Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing company Sweet Mommy,...
Presenter Helen Skelton Feels ‘Really Stupid’ After Losing £70,000 Life Savings In Scam
Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has revealed how she lost £70,000 worth of life savings to a telephone banking scam back in 2019. According to the 38-year-old, the money was stolen after she answered just a few 'security questions' on the phone, believing she was speaking to her bank. The...
Man Fears He'll Soon Be Single After Getting Stone Island Tattoo On Night Out
Stone Island has become incredibly popular in recent years, but one man has taken his loyalty to the high fashion brand to a whole new level after getting its logo tattooed on his arm. Bolton Wanderers fan Nat Conway had a picture of his new ink uploaded to Twitter by...
Food Blogger Is Being Investigated After Cooking And Eating Great White Shark In Video
A food blogger in China is being investigated by police after she shared footage of herself cooking and eating a great white shark. The woman, who is known as Tizi, has more than 7.8 million followers on Chinese streaming site Douyin. In a video shared on the site, Tizi can...
Man Leaves People Shocked With 'Cardiac Arrest In A Box' Fried Meal
Most people love a bit of fried food every now and again, but one man left people questioning how he's 'still alive' after sharing a picture of his 'cardiac arrest in a box' dinner. We Brits are known for our fish and chips, but whether we like to accept it...
