Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso say retiring champion is a 'legend' of F1

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: In the space of 24 hours, F1 turned upside down
In the space of 24 hours in Hungary this weekend, Formula 1 turned upside down. On Friday afternoon, the Mercedes team were completely lost. Their car had been a second a lap off the pace in practice and the drivers stayed at the track with the team until 11pm trying to work out what to do about it.
Cup Series welcomes Russian driver's return to racing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniil Kvyat spent nearly two years waiting anxiously to race again. After being relegated to reserve driver for last year’s Formula One season, he watched helplessly as his team withdrew from the world endurance series in March when the governing body imposed sanctions against Russians because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, the ,28-year-old with three F1 podium finishes will finally take the green flag — as the first Russian to start a Cup race. He’ll start 36th alongside Erik Jones on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. “I was very excited to get in the car here,” a relieved Kvyat said Saturday. “For me, it was like when the car started, ‘I was like, yes, we’re going on track. Finally, we’re going racing.’ Yes, this is really cool, so yeah, very, very excited.”
England’s Matt Walls and spectators hurt in terrifying crash at VeloPark
England’s Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– live
Man City, Liverpool renew title fight as Premier League clubs flex financial muscle
Premier League clubs have splashed an estimated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the arms race for new talent ahead of the start to the 2022/23 season on Friday, but champions Manchester City remain the side to beat. Jurgen Klopp's side were denied a historic quadruple by the finest of margins last season as they were pipped to the title by a point and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid after winning the League and FA Cup.
