Morehead City, NC

Sea & Shoreline, N.C. Coastal Federation, Morehead City partner to restore Sugarloaf Island

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago
Two county residents receive annual conservation awards from the state for 2022

RALEIGH — Tom Roller of Beaufort has been named North Carolina’s 2022 Marine Conservationist of the Year, and Lauren Daniel of Peletier has been named Environmental Educator of the Year. Both county residents will receive their awards during a Cary banquet honoring recipients of the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s...
County Board of Education to receive report regarding closure of MaST, consider approval of contract to install access controls on all exterior school doors

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will present a report Tuesday regarding the closure of the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023. He will present his findings during the County Board of Education meeting, set...
August program calendar for the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort

Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Cape Lookout National Seashore extends Horse Sense and Survival Tour schedule for 2022

HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore is extending its Horse Sense and Survival tours through November. The tours were originally scheduled to end in September. The next trip is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6. Participants will meet at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at 8:15 a.m. and depart at 8:45. They will return to the Harkers Island dock at 12:30 p.m.
Emerald Isle aids students who need school supplies

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle is holding its inaugural “Stuff the Cruiser” event this week to help students who need school supplies. Those who want to help can donate supplies all this week, Aug. 1-5, at the police department. All donations will supplement the annual “Stuff the Bus.”
Down East Middle School collects items for Kentucky flood victims

SMYRNA — Down East Middle School is collecting items this week, Aug. 1-4, for families impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky that has claimed at least 28 lives so far. “Most of us know the need is great when this type of devastation occurs,” the school’s Facebook...
Teachers encouraged to apply for Bright Ideas grants

NEWPORT — With the start of the school year just around the corner, Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op (CCEC) is reminding local K-12 teachers to submit their applications for a 2022-23 Bright Ideas education grant of up to $1,000. Teachers who submit their applications by the early-bird deadline of Monday, Aug. 15 will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards.
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9

All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview

Morehead City’s Police Chief David Kelly, who recently resigned from his position effective Monday, Aug. 1, was rebuffed earlier this week in his efforts to rescind his letter of resignation, which he wanted to do to in hopes of defending himself against emails that he contends are influencing the town council’s opinion of him personally and professionally.
Don Neptune, 75; service later

Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC....
Area Death Notices - July 30 & 31 and Aug. 1

David Thomas Beveridge, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. His memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 6, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills. DON NEPTUN, Morehead City. Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went...
Matters of Record - Deed Transfers & Marriages

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 022, 2022 - July 28, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price: To determine value, divide revenue stamp by 2 and multiply result by 1,000. Atlantic Township. Judy Kluczykowski to...
