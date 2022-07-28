Tony Hawk is Making It Easier Than Ever to Find Vegan Donuts Near You

thebeet.com
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Food and Drinks on O‘ahu
Beholding Slice by HB Baking’s menu is like emerging from a black-and-white world into full color, from a drab mud pie landscape to one glittering with gold sprinkles. Heather Lukela, formerly the pastry chef at Top of Waikīkī, opened this shop last year, serving ice cream pie by the slice, including the Strawberry Shortcake—strawberry ice cream layered with yellow cake and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with sparkly Fruity Pebbles. Cake, pie or ice cream? Now you don’t have to choose. —MC.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU Family Recipe: No-Churn Mango Ice Cream
My husband Kevin and I often fondly recall our honeymoon years when we first got married and were renting a house close to Roosevelt High School. That home had its share of cockroaches and centipedes (yuck!), but oh, the mangoes! And avocados! The two trees growing in our landlord’s backyard were our saving grace. We’d pick mangoes (with our landlord’s permission, of course) and eat them fresh for breakfast. We’d also have fun experimenting with them. Think mango smoothies, mango bread, mango muffins, etc.
KHON2
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Koloa Landing 2nd Annual Poke Fest
Sam and John head over to Kauai for the 2nd annual Koloa Landing Poke Fest! First it’s a trip to the Kauai Farmer’s market to get some ingredients for the Box Choy crew dinner, then it’s off to Koloa Landing at Poipu to check out the amenities the resort has to offer from Holo Holo Grill to Water slides! Soon after the boys head over to the Poke Fest to not only eat poke but to make a “True Taste” of Kauai poke for the masses. You’ll have to find out who takes the $11,000 prize. The day ends with a crew dinner at Koloa Landing. It was definitely an episode for the books.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Maui, HI (2022) — 20 Top Places!
Spectacular beaches, views of the sun setting and rising, and farm-to-table cuisine—which extends to brunch—are just a few of Maui’s many attractions. Maui is a melting pot of wonderful brunch food, with everything from superb Hawaiian breakfast and lunch fare to traditional and foreign dishes. Furthermore, practically...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI — 20 Top Places!
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
northshorenews.com
Making Beach Access a Priority
Much needed renovations began earlier this year at the John Kalili Surf and Recreation Center at Haleiwa Ali’i Beach Park. However, fencing installed for construction blocked the handicapped beach access mats. That prompted Bill Martin, owner of Island X in Waialua and long-time North Shore Chamber of Commerce Board member, to spring into action, make several contacts, and rally the troops to move the mats so they could be used again.
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
Hundreds attend Dragon Boat Festival
In efforts to bring more life back to Chinatown, Chinatown808 partnered with American Savings Bank and Trust for Public Land and hosted the Dragon Boat Festival at the Park 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Managing Big Island's wild goat population; Ikaika Anderson sets sights on LG seat
Biologist Kanalu Sproat of the Department of Land and Natural Resources works to keep Big Island's goat population under control | Full Story. Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson hopes his political record will propel him into the position of lieutenant governor. Find more on the 2022 election here | Full Story.
KITV.com
'Keiki Kingdom' indoor playground replacing former Foodland store in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An indoor playground for kids is taking the place of the former Foodland store building on Beretania Street in Honolulu. A Honolulu company called “Keiki Kingdom” filed a $500,000 building permit Friday to renovate the former Foodland store into an indoor keiki playground.
Epic giveaway: 100 free Hawaii tickets to see New Kids On The Block
Guess what's also happening next week? The first-ever Wahlburgers franchise is opening in Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi wedding industry is bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers
Weddings have returned and Hawaiʻi small businesses in the industry are bouncing back with them. The restrictions on gathering sizes put in place in March 2020 and again in August 2021 disrupted just about every aspect of normal life, including getting hitched. In a November 2020 report, PBN found...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
Courthouse News Service
Foul fowl: Hawaii locals overwhelmed by wild chickens
HONOLULU (CN) — Although many destinations have their share of distinctive animals, Hawaii boasts a particularly unique range of creatures that call the islands home. For all its incredible biodiversity, however, Hawaii has instead become dominated not by the gentle Hawaiian sea turtles or the adorable Hawaiian monk seals it is known for — but by a growing population of chickens.
Roach infestation temporarily closes Maui restaurant
The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.
How officials are addressing Maui’s long TSA lines
Like waiting in line at a theme park, that's how travelers departing from Kahului Airport on Maui are describing the TSA lines.
rtands.com
HART dealing with cracks along rail line
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers...
