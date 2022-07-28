ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunderland 2022/2023 Season Predictions: Ready for the Championship!

Who will be Sunderland’s most important player this season?. Ross Stewart. Being somewhat light up front means that we need Stewart to not only hit the ground running, but to stay fit for most, if not all, of the season. With his variations, smart movement & a good eye for goal, a lot will hinge on the Scotsman’s impact up top.
Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966

England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader

He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace

Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
Monday Cannon Fodder: champions

The England women beat Germany 2-1 yesterday in a thrilling final to win the Euros. The match had everything: two stunning goals, biting challenges, fantastic defending, good saves — everything you want a final to have. It had the highest attendance of any Euro match ever, men’s or women’s. The tournament win has the potential to bolster women’s football in England and in Europe, more generally in much the same way that the 1999 World Cup did in the United States.
Roker Roundup: League One manager name-drops Sunderland winger - could he be set to leave?

With Alex Neil still wanting more players through the door before the transfer window closes, there may be an opportunity for one or two players to head out on loan. One of which may be Jack Diamond and should he head out for another loan spell, Portsmouth may be in the running for him, with their manager Danny Cowley mentioning the winger during an interview with BBC Radio Solent:
RB Leipzig now pushing ‘full speed’ for Timo Werner — reports

Timo Werner’s Chelsea future is looking under increasing doubt, with his sporadic involvement in preseason (in part due to injury) not helping the overall feeling that his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to a close after just two years. Werner’s contract has been seen as rather prohibitive...
Official: Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn Rovers on Season-Long Loan

Having shown promise last season for Liverpool in a handful of domestic cup appearances, 19-year-old academy graduate Tyler Morton will get the chance to show what he can do as a regular starter in the Championship this season with Blackburn Rovers. The Merseyside youngster made nine total first team appearances...
Sunderland are an unknown quantity in the Championship, but why shouldn’t we have optimism?

So much has changed since we last stepped foot inside of the Stadium of Light on May 6th. We officially broke our infamous Wembley hoodoo, the club’s ownership situation has been carefully negotiated, Alex Neil has managed to strengthen the squad in key areas, the team had a productive trip to Portugal, and gained crucial match minutes in pre-season matches closer to home.
Pep Lijnders And Vitor Matos Speak On Preseason Preparations And Player Development

Liverpool are wrapping up their preseason preparations as they get set to open their 2022-23 campaign on the heels of a campaign that saw the Reds come agonizingly close to a historic quadruple. Before the squad flew home to England to get set for their Community Shield match with Manchester City, assistant manager Pep Lijnders and head of elite player development Vitor Matos sat down with the crew at Liverpoolfc.com for a Q&A session.
Klopp Hails Nunez As New Signing Outshines Haaland On Debut

They are already saying it so we might as well say it too: Darwin Nunez 1 Erling Haaland 0. Liverpool outclassed rivals Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as the final trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s domestic collection. However, despite the glittering...
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
Tottenham 0- Roma 1: Preseason finally ends in dripping defeat

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Haifa, Israel for their fourth and final preseason game of the summer, taking on AS Roma and former boss Jose Mourinho. With the temperature sitting at 82 degrees and the humidity levels even higher, the players stayed cautious when pushing themselves to the limit. Of course,...
