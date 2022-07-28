Holts Summit Police share tips after multiple car break-ins reported

www.komu.com
KOMU
Second suspect arrested in connection to tools stolen from Rocheport Bridge site
COOPER COUNTY − A second suspect is now in custody in connection to an incident where $80,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site. Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was arrested Monday and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a motor...
KOMU
Man arrested, 130 pounds of marijuana seized in Camden County traffic stop
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Colorado man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Macks Creek Saturday evening after police say they found 130 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux's vehicle for an expired...
kjluradio.com
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at Douglass Park Saturday around 8 p.m. The post Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Man who drove truck into Lake Ozark City Hall pleads guilty; faces up to 4 years in prison
MILLER COUNTY − A man who intentionally drove his pick-up truck into several buildings in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach in February, including into city hall, pleaded guilty last week. Jarod Long, an Eldon resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage after driving his truck through...
KOMU
Columbia man pleads guilty to 2018 ax assault
A Columbia man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday involving a 2018 ax attack on an elderly man in the Hulen Lake residential area. Kieran Donovan Butler, 23, is guilty of assaulting a man in his backyard after luring him outside and then ambushing him with an ax. During a...
kmmo.com
AUTHORITIES MAKE ARREST FOR TWO REPORTED BURGLARIES AT SAME BUSINESS ON SAME DAY
An arrest has been made in connection with two reported burglaries at the same business on July 11 in Pettis County. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Hurricane Bay Car Wash at 850 Winchester Drive was burglarized. Approximately $188 in property and money were stolen, and approximately $900 in property damage was caused. There were two suspects seen on video surveillance committing this burglary.
KOMU
Man injured after train hits semi-truck in Mexico
MEXICO - An Illinois man was injured when a train hit his semi-truck tanker Saturday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to the Jefferson Street railroad crossing at 8:22 a.m. Police said the driver, 63-year-old Mark Taylor, was trying to turn the semi-truck and its attached tank, carrying...
kjluradio.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County
One man is arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construct site in Cooper County. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
KOMU
Jefferson City motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail around a turn on US 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass. According to a police report on the incident, Erich R Butler, 20, came to a rest on the highway in the outer driving lane after being ejected from his vehicle from the crash.
Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico Public Safety Officer is in the hospital after being ran over by a car early Saturday morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Monroe at Casey's General store when an officer found 30-year-old DeMarko T. Walls passed out inside a 2014 Ford. The officer was checking on The post Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Charges now filed in Fulton break – in and robbery
Investigators now say the woman accused of robbing a Fulton home Tuesday was armed with an airsoft gun. 19 – year old Skiasia Roland faces burglary, stealing and other charges. The victim told police that Roland and four juveniles forced their way into the home and stole jewelry, other items and cash. Police pulled over a car and arrested the group. A loaded real gun was found in the car.
kmmo.com
FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY AFTER EXECUTION OF NARCOTICS SEARCH WARRANT
A Franklin man has been charged with a drug-related felony after officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Crews Street on Wednesday, July 27. A probable-cause statement says members of the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s...
KOMU
Woman seriously injured after striking a ditch in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - A woman from Roach, Missouri was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash involving a ditch in Camden County. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Carolee Apperson was driving southbound on Highway 7 north of Granger Road when her car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
kmmo.com
AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brian E. Tripp is wanted for parole violation- dangerous drugs and failure to appear for Driving While Revoked. Tripp also is a person of interest in a burglary investigation.
krcgtv.com
One person arrested after unintentional 911 call now charged
Cole County prosecutors filed charges against one of the four people arrested after an inadvertent call to 911 led authorities to a crime scene in Eugene. Prosecuting Attorney W. Locke Thompson's office charged David K. Patton, 32, of Jefferson City, with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 2nd Degree Burglary.
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
Officials: Accidental 911 call leads to the arrest of 4 people in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An accidental 911 call led deputies to arrest four people in Missouri, according to officials. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a deputy was called out to a home in Eugene, Missouri after a 911 hang upon Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
