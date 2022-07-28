Holts Summit Police share tips after multiple car break-ins reported

An arrest has been made in connection with two reported burglaries at the same business on July 11 in Pettis County. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Hurricane Bay Car Wash at 850 Winchester Drive was burglarized. Approximately $188 in property and money were stolen, and approximately $900 in property damage was caused. There were two suspects seen on video surveillance committing this burglary.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO