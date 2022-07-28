Davide Sanclimenti may be the next TV chef after Love Island

www.ohmymag.co.uk
Love Island: These two islanders are predicted to become millionaires post show
With the grand finale fast approaching, many have been speculating the financial outcome of some of the islanders and it appears some will be make it big with or without winning the show. Who will be scoring big?. According to a source close to the show, Ekin-Su and Gemma are...
Davide and Ekin-Su share message for fans after winning Love Island
Davide and Ekin-Su, the self-proclaimed “Italian Stallion” and “Turkish Delight”, thanked the public for their backing after they were crowned the winners ofLove Island2022.“Thank you to everyone for voting for us, and thank you for making us who we are,” Ekin-Su Culculoglu said to her fans.Davide Sanclimenti exclaimed “Grazie a tutti for voting us,” as he embraced Ekin-Su in his arm.The pair were declared the winners during a live final on 1 August, and walked away with a £50,000 prize.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Love Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners of 2022 seriesLove Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners of 2022 seriesBeyonce to remove offensive lyric from new Renaissance album
Love Island seasons 7 and 8 unite, as Jacques and Mary Bedford spend the day together
The 23-year-old rugby star recently went to Manchester to attend the Summer Daze VIP Launch at The Trafford Centre on Friday. Mary Bedford who rose to fame on Love Island season seven was also spotted at the event and the two seemed to have a good time together. Seasons unite.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author
Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
How To Create A Home Art Studio
A home art studio gives your creative spirit a space to experiment, explore, and imagine. These tips and tricks make building your own studio a breeze.
Queen Victoria’s lookalike royal starred in a Hollywood movie
The royal rule book that frowns upon royals being on the silver screen was thrown out in 2009 when Princess Beatrice made a notable cameo in a Hollywood film. In a movie depicting the early years of Queen Victoria’s reign, Princess Beatrice co-starred with Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend.
Meghan Markle’s new book to come with even more ‘exclusive revelations’ than before
London-based Journalist Omid Scobie has confirmed that a follow-up of the biography – Finding Freedom will be released by next year and have more ‘exclusive revelations.’ Scobie assures that the biography will take a peek into a ‘new chapter of royal life.’. Revenge’s revenge. Tom...
The Queen’s low-profile great-nephew has unique talents, here's everything you need to know about him
Princess Margaret’s grandchildren often fade into the background amidst the bigger and more high-profile royal children. Samuel David Benedict Chatto is one of these great-nephews that is hardly spoken about. Who is Samuel Chatto?. Let’s take a deeper look at the monarch’s family tree to understand who Samuel Chatto...
